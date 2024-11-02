A Look Back At The Drama Between Ivanka Trump And Paris Hilton

Even though both Ivanka Trump and Paris Hilton come from wealthy, famous families, that doesn't mean they'll automatically get along. Despite once being photographed together in 2006 at a VIP room for Hilton's single, "Stars Are Blind," the oldest Trump daughter did not want to be compared to the socialite. "I work 13-hour days for my money," she told the London Express back in 2007, explaining how she has a mortgage for the house she bought from dad Donald Trump and doesn't go out partying every night (via Today).

Ivanka talked about how hard her father worked for his fortune and how she is working to do the same, instead of living with a sense of entitlement like she not-so-subtly suggested Paris was doing. "If I were to go off the rails and become this party kid, I would not be able to afford my lifestyle," Ivanka added. There are many things people don't know about Ivanka, but one big surprise is that, growing up, she was informed nothing would be handed to her.

Two years later, Ivanka had since shrugged off the whole situation, telling Tatler magazine she now found the comparisons to the fellow hotel heiress funny. "It's no more obvious a comparison than between myself and George Bush. Paris is fine — she is what she is — but her lifestyle wouldn't appeal to me," Ivanka stated. She then admitted she neither has beef with Hilton nor knows her very well (via Daily Express).

