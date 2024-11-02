A Look Back At The Drama Between Ivanka Trump And Paris Hilton
Even though both Ivanka Trump and Paris Hilton come from wealthy, famous families, that doesn't mean they'll automatically get along. Despite once being photographed together in 2006 at a VIP room for Hilton's single, "Stars Are Blind," the oldest Trump daughter did not want to be compared to the socialite. "I work 13-hour days for my money," she told the London Express back in 2007, explaining how she has a mortgage for the house she bought from dad Donald Trump and doesn't go out partying every night (via Today).
Ivanka talked about how hard her father worked for his fortune and how she is working to do the same, instead of living with a sense of entitlement like she not-so-subtly suggested Paris was doing. "If I were to go off the rails and become this party kid, I would not be able to afford my lifestyle," Ivanka added. There are many things people don't know about Ivanka, but one big surprise is that, growing up, she was informed nothing would be handed to her.
Two years later, Ivanka had since shrugged off the whole situation, telling Tatler magazine she now found the comparisons to the fellow hotel heiress funny. "It's no more obvious a comparison than between myself and George Bush. Paris is fine — she is what she is — but her lifestyle wouldn't appeal to me," Ivanka stated. She then admitted she neither has beef with Hilton nor knows her very well (via Daily Express).
Paris Hilton says Trump is no longer a friend of the family
Ivanka Trump and Paris Hilton were reportedly in good standing after Donald Trump became President in 2016. Ivanka and Hilton's friend, Kim Kardashian, did the same thing when Trump stepped into Office.
However, as of 2023, Hilton shared that she and her family are no longer buddy-buddy with the former President. In an interview with Glamour magazine, Hilton interrupted the interviewer after they mentioned how close Donald was with her family. "Not anymore," Hilton abruptly said, halting any further conversation on the matter. After that interview came out, Newsweek thought Hilton and Ivanka's connection was also now kaput, based on Hilton's curt response about Ivanka's father.
Interestingly, Hilton shared that she voted for Donald in the 2016 election, but later revealed in her book, "Paris: The Memoir," she actually didn't even vote that year. "When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with — and when I left to go to another agency, he was furious," Hilton wrote, explaining how he intimidated her during a phone call.