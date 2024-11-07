The Tragic Loss That Shaped CNN Anchor Zain Asher's Life

When news anchor Zain Asher co-hosts "One World" on CNN International, her confidence and professionalism take center stage. Her career includes a 12-year run at the network, and a memoir published in 2022. But behind her accomplishments is a tragic loss that helped shape her life into what it is today.

Asher wrote about that loss in "Where the Children Take Us," her aforementioned memoir that revealed tragic details from her childhood. The book largely focused on her mother, Obiajulu Ejiofor, who left her native Nigeria with her husband Arinze to pursue a better life in England. But while that life was full of promise, any hope for the future was forever changed on September 3, 1988. Asher was 5 years old when her mother received a call that her husband and son, who were visiting family in Nigeria at the time, were in a car accident.

"The voice on the other end of the line just basically said, you know, your husband and your son have been involved in a car crash," Asher recalled in 2015 (via TEDx). "One of them is dead and we don't know which one." The car carrying Asher's father and brother also included three other people, all of whom perished as well. Obiajulu, who was pregnant at the time, was told it was her husband that died, leaving her son, Chiwetel Ejiofor, as the accident's lone survivor. The news of Arinze's death was life-changing for Asher's mother, who had to raise their children alone. "On the one hand, yes, her son has been spared," Asher told NPR in 2022. "But on the other hand, she's now having to plan a funeral for the love of her life."

