The Plastic Surgery Procedure Vanessa Williams Refuses To Have Done

Vanessa Williams was the first black woman to ever claim the title of Miss America in 1984, and she has received recognition for roles in "Ugly Betty" and "Desperate Housewives." She has played characters who have partaken in cosmetic surgery, and these roles address the desire to reverse aging. Vanessa has been candid about her experiences with Botox, stating that she was a fan a short time ago.

Advertisement

In an interview with Page Six in 2023, she explains that while she enjoys Botox, she felt like the risks of fillers outweighed the possible benefits. "I don't want to look like somebody else," she stated. She feels that surgery would change her appearance in a way that would make her unrecognizable. But, she claimed to be open to cosmetic rejuvenation methods that are less invasive. "The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there's a machine for anything," she stated.