The Plastic Surgery Procedure Vanessa Williams Refuses To Have Done
Vanessa Williams was the first black woman to ever claim the title of Miss America in 1984, and she has received recognition for roles in "Ugly Betty" and "Desperate Housewives." She has played characters who have partaken in cosmetic surgery, and these roles address the desire to reverse aging. Vanessa has been candid about her experiences with Botox, stating that she was a fan a short time ago.
In an interview with Page Six in 2023, she explains that while she enjoys Botox, she felt like the risks of fillers outweighed the possible benefits. "I don't want to look like somebody else," she stated. She feels that surgery would change her appearance in a way that would make her unrecognizable. But, she claimed to be open to cosmetic rejuvenation methods that are less invasive. "The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there's a machine for anything," she stated.
She recently had a change of heart
Despite being a fan of Botox in the past, Vanessa Williams recently had a change of heart, she revealed in an interview with People. In the span of 1 year, Williams has decided Botox wasn't giving her the results she wanted either. She has never fully embraced the aging process until now. "I have not gotten any ... I don't do fillers, I don't do Botox anymore. I haven't had a facelift, I do micro-current and nano-current technology, which is amazing," she explained.
She now refuses to undergo any cosmetic procedures. "I want people to know this face has lived. That's kind of where I am at this point, at 61," she claimed. Now she realizes that her main focus is her happiness, and that happiness comes with self acceptance. She still focuses on her appearance, though, through fitness and health. "I kick box, I lift weights, I cycle, I swim, I do whatever it takes. I want to stay alive." And she is doing well, and still defying her age despite leaving some cosmetic treatments behind.