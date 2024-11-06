Sad Details About Former CNN Anchor John Avlon's Life

Election Day 2024 had all eyes on the journalists guiding us through the tense night of breaking news. This was, of course, a hugely important night for political commentators across the spectrum but for one in particular, it was personal. Former CNN anchor John Avlon ran for office, looking to represent New York's 1st Congressional District, with the Democrat ultimately losing to Republican representative Nick LaLota, and it is safe to assume that it was far from easy. While this defeat is surely something the former news anchor will never forget, it is not the first setback he has faced in his life.

Advertisement

Anyone who is running for any kind of political role is surely devastated when they lose to their opponent — especially during such a divisive time in our country. Yet, this loss may be especially painful because of why Avlon went into politics in the first place. In a March 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Avlon explained why he left CNN.

"I didn't want to look at my kids and tell them I could've done more when it mattered most," he admitted. Avlon went on to add, "I'm a patriotic guy and I'm deeply concerned about the stakes of this race for our country and my community. We've never had a presidential nominee of a major party run on an authoritarian platform praising dictators. I didn't feel that simply offering opinions on cable news was enough."

Advertisement