Heartbreaking Details About Tulsi Gabbard's IVF Journey

Tulsi Gabbard underwent several in-vitro fertilization procedures beginning with hormone shots and eventual embryo transfers. As the treatments went on, she continued to receive negative pregnancy tests. Unfortunately, the procedures continued to fail, and Gabbard said her doctor told her that she is "one of the women whose official diagnosis is unexplained infertility." Each negative test was a tough blow for her, crushing her hope each time.

She eventually paused treatments to run for president in 2020 and couldn't restart them because of a deployment to East Africa and the COVID-19 pandemic. She was able to restart in 2021, but decided that she and her husband would only try so many more treatments before ultimately stopping.

Gabbard went on to discuss the way her IVF journey impacted her life. While the procedures did not work out for her, she and her husband have accepted that it isn't happening for them and will now be focusing on helping other children and families. In the same podcast, Gabbard said "While that is not in the cards for me and for us, I'm in this unique position where I can actually do something to help other women and children and families, and that is incredibly fulfilling." It has since become one of her key talking points and biggest advocacies.

