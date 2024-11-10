The Touching Way Dove Cameron Honored Cameron Boyce After His Tragic Death

The Disney empire felt great grief on July 6, 2019, after the announcement of Cameron Boyce's death. The Disney star was only 20 years old and was found unresponsive in his bed after suffering a seizure in his sleep. His death came just before the release of Disney's "Descendants 3" and therefore devastated his co-stars, which included Dove Cameron, China Anne McClain, and Sofia Carson. It took some time after the news broke for Cameron to share her grief with the world, but once she did, she said, "Cameron [Boyce] talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship, and through endless breakdowns," according to J-14.

When Cameron initially learned of Boyce's death, she was in London and was awakened by her phone's constant ringing, she told Seventeen. She said she immediately knew something was wrong. "If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of the pain that I was feeling, I would use it," she said. Cameron also noted her "Descendants 3" co-stars remained tightly knit as they knew the premiere would be difficult without Boyce being physically there. The closeness they maintained softened the blow of reliving the joys they shared while filming the movie. "It feels like Cameron is still here when you watch it," Cameron told Yahoo! Movies. "It wasn't as painful as we thought." But honoring Boyce's memory didn't stop after the "Descendants 3" credits rolled.

