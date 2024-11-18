How Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Helped Princess Diana Through King Charles' Affair

The late Princess Diana's relationship with her sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York wasn't perfect, but the royal duo mostly got along. Notably, the women were distant cousins and friends even before they became sisters-in-law. And, when Diana and King Charles III (then Prince Charles) were having marital issues, Ferguson reportedly helped her in a rather unconventional way. Prince Andrew and Ferguson saw an astrologer named Penny Thornton, whom they recommended Diana see as well. It was 1986, the same year Charles and Queen Camilla restarted their affair, which Diana knew. Connecting her and Thornton seemed to be a good jumping off point, leading Diana to continue seeking guidance from other astrologers, psychics, and spiritualists in the ensuing years.

However, Ferguson was more open to the public about her affinity for new age healing. Referring to Diana's reported discussions with deceased loved ones through mediums, Sally Bedell Smith — who penned "Diana in Search of Herself: Portrait of a Troubled Princess" — remarked that the beloved royal was: "Wary of telling people about her ghostly encounters, because she was scared of being called 'a nut,'" (via Vanity Fair). Still, Diana reportedly kept Ferguson in mind while speaking with certain experts. Simone Simmons was an energy healer and friend of Diana's who co-wrote "Diana: The Last Word."

The book posited that the princess typically wondered about the fate of her children and husband, "And she was always asking if good things were going to happen to Fergie. She really cared about her and said that they were real 'soulmates.'" However, Paul Burrell — a former butler of Diana's who also claims to be psychic — would sometimes tell his boss that Ferguson was gossiping about her on an American television show (without providing any proof), which negatively affected the women's friendship.

