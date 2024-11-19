What Diddy's Kids Have Said About The Allegations Against Him

Behind the scenes of many high-profile criminal cases are families that the crime negatively impacts, including that of the alleged perpetrator. In Diddy's case, his seven children were left to await his fate after he was taken into police custody in September 2024. Although many celebrities have sought to distance themselves from the disgraced rapper, his children have banded together and remained by his side. Since the arrest, the tight-knit siblings have had plenty to say about the allegations against their father, proclaiming his innocence even as evidence continued to mount against him.

In October 2024, Diddy's six oldest children took to Instagram to stand up for their father (his youngest, Love Combs, was born in 2022), posting a family photo partially captioned: "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way."

However, they aren't the only family members to offer their support for Diddy. His mother, Janice Combs, has been equally vocal in defending him.