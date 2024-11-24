5 Times Selena Gomez Deserved To Land On The Worst-Dressed List
Selena Gomez has had some unforgettable red carpet moments and she's carved out a feminine, sophisticated style that's usually spot on — but even she's appeared on the worst-dressed list more than once. In fact, Gomez has fashion regrets. When asked by Vogue in 2017 what trend she wished she'd never worn, she instantly responded, "Shoulder pads," joking she hoped the fad never returned.
Ironically though, Gomez looked chic highlighting her shoulders in a pinstripe suit with shiny gold accents for the German premiere of "Spring Breakers" in 2013. She even embraced a toned down take on the structured look in October 2024, rocking an embellished, black coat while attending London's BFI Festival. It was her attempts to get in on other divisive trends, such as graphic tees, thick waist belts, and stacked jewelry, that missed the mark.
Selena Gomez's Women In Music styling was too mismatched
Selena Gomez attended Billboard's 10th Annual Women In Music event in 2015 in an odd look that combined too many aesthetics. Her sparkly, flapper-inspired Rodarte dress was stunning on its own and fitting for the Chart-Topper award winner. But it was let down by her styling. On the red carpet, she added a cold-shoulder, long, black coat with feathers over her upper-arm, that didn't match the glamor or color palette of her gown. She also added sheer, black tights that didn't compliment her dress or her chunky, black, open-toe heels. Her appearance would have been far more fashion-forward sans hosiery and with more delicate shoes, such as the silver Gianvito Rossi Plexi Ankle Strap Pumps she wore on her "Revival Tour." Compared to the many stunning dresses Gomez has showed off at Billboard events (remember the slinky black, cut-out gown she sported on the 2011 Billboard Music Awards red carpet?) this certainly earned her a place among the worst-dressed.
The event wasn't a total fashion let down, though. For her performance, Gomez slipped into a more elegant starless gown that featured an embellished strapless bodice and a satin, cream skirt with a large bow around her waist.
Selena Gomez's frumpy 2018 Met Gala look missed the mark
Selena Gomez attended the prestigious 2018 Met Gala in an unflattering nude and cream Coach gown that didn't complement her skin tone and didn't fit under her arms. The lacy ruffle over her middle, the billowing, frilly skirt, and the long train hid her stunning figure and overwhelmed her small frame. We also struggled to see the connection to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. Gomez has had some jaw-dropping beauty looks we'll never forget, but this was memorable for all the wrong reasons. She went too heavy on the faux tan and bronzer and her super light pink lips failed to give her pucker any definition. Gomez told Vogue in 2021 she realized her tan wasn't the right shade while already at the event. "I'm walking trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I'm completely orange. And I was like, this is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this," she recalled.
Gomez's frumpy dress and uncomplimentary makeup combo landed her on a few worst-dressed lists, and even the "Love On" singer couldn't defend it. She jokingly posted an Instagram video that showed her running away from the event alongside the caption, "Me when I saw my pictures from MET."
Her 2007 ABC All Star Party ensemble didn't work for the event
Selena Gomez was still working out her style on the All Star Party red carpet in 2007. She kept things too casual in a long, graphic T-shirt over skinny black jeans, a black mini waistcoat, and calf-high, lace-up, white heeled boots. We love that the teenager was having fun and experimenting with fashion, but her clothing wasn't formal enough for a red carpet and the gaudy, grown-up boots were out of place with her youthful, grungy clothing.
"Oh, it's bad, just so bad ... I thought I was so cool, you guys. It's so embarrassing," Gomez told Vogue in 2021 of the outfit, though she wouldn't apologize for her rocker era being part of her stunning transformation. And rightly so. "I don't know why, I felt cool at the time and I didn't have all this fancy stuff around me and I thought that made me pretty edgy too. I don't know what the hell I was doing, you know?" she added, confirming she styled herself and did her own makeup (which looked far better than her 2018 Met Gala mishap).
She wore a graphic tee with a thick waist belt that just didn't work
2007 wasn't the year for great fashion from Selena Gomez, as her Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party ensemble also deserved its place on the worst-dressed list. The actor and singer stepped out in a light green t-shirt with the slogan "Hotter than I should be," which appeared to be a statement on climate change. Though we appreciate her using her platform to make a change, the t-shirt looked out of place with her dressier black shorts, patterned sheer black tights, and black kitten heels. But that wasn't all, as the then teenager also sported random blue streaks to her hair that didn't match her outfit at all.
Gomez over-accessorized with her super chunky waist belt, multiple necklaces, and stacks of bracelets. She should have abided by Coco Chanel's notorious advice to take off one item of jewelry before leaving the house, as the additions overwhelmed her clothing. Waist belts were trendy, but this shiny triple buckle version felt unnecessary and distracting. Instead of highlighting Gomez's waist, it messed with her proportions, making her top half appear shorter.
Her casual Pirates Of The Caribbean premiere look was a missed opportunity
Selena Gomez made one of her first red carpet appearances for the premiere of "Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End" in May 2007. She opted for black sneakers, dark jeans, a long yellow tank top layered over black, and a cropped brown waistcoat accessorized with multiple necklaces and bracelets on both wrists. Though parts of the look were trendy at the time (skinny jeans and layered chains were particularly hot) and age appropriate for the teen, it felt like a missed opportunity for the rising star to dress up and make a statement. Gomez dressed far too casual and a more fun and colorful ensemble would have been more appropriate for a family movie premiere in the California spring. The yellow, long-sleeve mini dress and metallic, baby blue heels she wore to the Space NK Kings Cross launch of her Rare Beauty Kind Words lipsticks in 2022 would have been a better choice.
Even Gomez agreed her early style was deserving of the worst-dressed list. "I remember going on my first red carpet with skinny jeans and sneakers like, awesome, this is not a look that I would do ever again," she told Hollywood Life in 2013. "I feel like when I wore sneakers and a lot of jeans to red carpet my stylist was really mortified. Never again!"