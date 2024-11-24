5 Times Selena Gomez Deserved To Land On The Worst-Dressed List

Selena Gomez attended the prestigious 2018 Met Gala in an unflattering nude and cream Coach gown that didn't complement her skin tone and didn't fit under her arms. The lacy ruffle over her middle, the billowing, frilly skirt, and the long train hid her stunning figure and overwhelmed her small frame. We also struggled to see the connection to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. Gomez has had some jaw-dropping beauty looks we'll never forget, but this was memorable for all the wrong reasons. She went too heavy on the faux tan and bronzer and her super light pink lips failed to give her pucker any definition. Gomez told Vogue in 2021 she realized her tan wasn't the right shade while already at the event. "I'm walking trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I'm completely orange. And I was like, this is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this," she recalled.

Gomez's frumpy dress and uncomplimentary makeup combo landed her on a few worst-dressed lists, and even the "Love On" singer couldn't defend it. She jokingly posted an Instagram video that showed her running away from the event alongside the caption, "Me when I saw my pictures from MET."