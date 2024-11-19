Why We're Worried About Kate Upton
Kate Upton's fans are expressing concern following a mysterious post to her Instagram story. The Instagram story in question features text that details a harrowing account of a drug-addled father who may be putting his young child's life in danger. It is not clear what Upton is referencing in the Instagram story, or if it is fact or purely fictional, but the severity of the events Upton describes may make people worry that there is an untold truth in Upton's life.
In the story posted to Instagram on November 15, 2024, Upton describes a scenario where a father is driving his young daughter around while he is inebriated, and asks her followers if the man is breaking the law or not. "Truly asking ... lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/ parents," the post read. "A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, saying he has a gun on him, and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home."
As the post's text continues, Upton explains that the young girl was protected by the taxi driver, but does not explain where the girl is now, or even her identity. "Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway," the caption continued. "Is this an emergency? A Crime? Would you be scared for your child?"
What do fans think of Kate Upton's uncomfortable Instagram post?
Following Kate Upton's strange post to her Instagram story, many fans are left scratching their heads wondering what the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue model was actually referring to. According to OK Magazine, one social media user took to the comment section of one of Upton's posts to ask some follow-up questions concerning the "The Other Woman" actor's unusual post. "A highway drop-off where the child and father live nearby may be normal, depending on where they live. Is there a shortcut?" the fan wrote. "Also, is dad being antagonized? Proof of drugs & liquor. Is the person driving going against this person in any way for the benefit of themselves?"
While one idea is that this frightening situation is actually occurring in Upton's personal life, she shares a six-year-old daughter named Genevieve with her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, so the details she provided in the story do not match up with her own personal life. Throughout 2024, Upton has shared many photos of her enjoying life with Verlander, so it evidently seems unlikely that the post is about him. Neither Upton nor Verlander have opened up about the post or the situation described by Upton since.
Perhaps Upton is discussing people that she personally knows, or maybe it was just a very detailed rhetorical question. Whatever the truth may be, it would be nice to have some context to the troublesome tale Upton shared on Instagram.