Why We're Worried About Kate Upton

Kate Upton's fans are expressing concern following a mysterious post to her Instagram story. The Instagram story in question features text that details a harrowing account of a drug-addled father who may be putting his young child's life in danger. It is not clear what Upton is referencing in the Instagram story, or if it is fact or purely fictional, but the severity of the events Upton describes may make people worry that there is an untold truth in Upton's life.

Advertisement

In the story posted to Instagram on November 15, 2024, Upton describes a scenario where a father is driving his young daughter around while he is inebriated, and asks her followers if the man is breaking the law or not. "Truly asking ... lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/ parents," the post read. "A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, saying he has a gun on him, and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home."

As the post's text continues, Upton explains that the young girl was protected by the taxi driver, but does not explain where the girl is now, or even her identity. "Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway," the caption continued. "Is this an emergency? A Crime? Would you be scared for your child?"

Advertisement