Did Prince Harry Originally Inherit Princess Diana's Engagement Ring?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, insists he never gave his late mother Princess Diana's ring to his brother William, Prince of Wales, who used said ring to propose to Kate Middleton. Prince Harry is said to have initially picked his mother's sapphire engagement ring when he was tasked with choosing a treasured item of Diana's to remember her by after her tragic death in 1997.

Advertisement

Allegedly, Prince William wanted to inherit an expensive Cartier watch. The Tank Française is worth up to almost $30,000 (and Catherine, Princess of Wales, has also been spotted wearing it). There was a rumor that the brothers exchanged gifts in order for William to successfully pull off his proposal to Middleton. In his 2023 autobiography "Spare," Harry completely denied those claims and stated that he was never in possession of his mother's sapphire ring. He deemed the story that he traded the ring with Harry to be fabricated and insisted that his brother never even informed him that he was getting engaged. "Soon after we returned to Britain, the Palace announced that Willy was going to marry. November 2010," Harry revealed in his book. "News to me. All that time together in Lesotho, he'd never mentioned it." Harry also stated in "Spare" that he remembers when his brother first came into possession of Princess Diana's ring. "I never gave Willy that ring because it wasn't mine to give," Harry wrote." He already had it. He'd asked for it after Mummy died, and I'd been more than happy to let it go."

Advertisement