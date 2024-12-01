Everything We Know About Laura Prepon And Ben Foster's Divorce
Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are calling it quits after six years of marriage, as the "3:10 to Yuma" actor filed for divorce from the "Orange Is the New Black" star. Foster cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the divorce in the filing, which was submitted in September, and stated that they were not able to find a way to live together any longer, People reports.
In his filing, Foster requested that the court recognize the prenup they signed when they first tied the knot in May 2018, which calls for equitable division of their shared assets. The divorce petition also notes that the couple have a "marital dissolution agreement and agreed parenting plan" already in place, which could help Foster and Prepon avoid a contentious custody dispute over their two children — 7-year-old daughter Ella and a 4-year-old son, whose name they haven't publicly revealed.
The only disagreement that has yet surfaced was the result of an apparent typo in Foster's initial filing, which stated their date of separation as September 9, 2023. In Prepon's response, she clarified the date as September 9, 2024. Foster's high-profile divorce attorney, Rose Palermo, later amended the initial filing, but the road seems paved for the former flames to part ways without acrimony.
Ben Foster and Laura Prepon's relationship timeline
Before Foster filed for divorce, he and Laura Prepon were already living separately in different parts of the country, TMZ reports. Foster is currently residing in Los Angeles while Prepon lives in Tennessee — which is where Foster filed the divorce petition. They reportedly broke up sometime in the past few months, and each have been subsequently spotted out and about without their wedding bands.
Prepon and Foster have known each other since they were teenagers, and shared a mutual friend: disgraced actor and convicted criminal Danny Masterson, who was Prepon's castmate on "That '70s Show." However, Foster and Prepon's relationship didn't get romantic until mid-2016, about a year after Foster called it quits with his ex-fiancée Robin Wright. They made their first red carpet debut as a couple in October 2016, where Prepon also confirmed engagement rumors with a stunning sparkler on her ring finger.
The couple became first-time parents in August 2017, when they welcomed their daughter, Ella. Nearly a year later, in July 2018, Prepon revealed on Instagram that she and Foster officially married. Then, in February 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, a son. "When I had my second child I thought, 'How am I ever going to love a child as much as I love my first?' Then you do and it's this overwhelming sense of love," Prepon told People in August 2021. "It's incredible how that happens."