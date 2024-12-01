Everything We Know About Laura Prepon And Ben Foster's Divorce

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are calling it quits after six years of marriage, as the "3:10 to Yuma" actor filed for divorce from the "Orange Is the New Black" star. Foster cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the divorce in the filing, which was submitted in September, and stated that they were not able to find a way to live together any longer, People reports.

Advertisement

In his filing, Foster requested that the court recognize the prenup they signed when they first tied the knot in May 2018, which calls for equitable division of their shared assets. The divorce petition also notes that the couple have a "marital dissolution agreement and agreed parenting plan" already in place, which could help Foster and Prepon avoid a contentious custody dispute over their two children — 7-year-old daughter Ella and a 4-year-old son, whose name they haven't publicly revealed.

The only disagreement that has yet surfaced was the result of an apparent typo in Foster's initial filing, which stated their date of separation as September 9, 2023. In Prepon's response, she clarified the date as September 9, 2024. Foster's high-profile divorce attorney, Rose Palermo, later amended the initial filing, but the road seems paved for the former flames to part ways without acrimony.

Advertisement