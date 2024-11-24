Who Was JonBenet Ramsey's Mom Patsy?

Christmas is often a time for joy, celebrations, and family gatherings. However, for John and Patsy Ramsey, December 1996 turned into a season of inconceivable tragedy and heartbreak. Their 6-year-old daughter, JonBenét Ramsey, was kidnapped from the family's home in Boulder, Colorado. The parents didn't waste any time in calling the authorities and telling them that they found a ransom note on the stairs demanding $118,000. The note gave the parents hope they would find their daughter safe. However, things went from bad to worse when JonBenet's father found her lifeless body in the basement of their home, dashing any chance of a happy reunion.

The law enforcement authorities in Boulder, Colorado, initiated the investigation and tried to find the killer. However, in April 1997, the case took a horrifying turn for JonBenét's parents when authorities announced that the couple was under scrutiny for the murder. John and Patsy always denied that they had anything to do with their daughter's abduction and murder. "You remember the Frankenstein movies when the people are out with torches, coming up the hill to find Doctor Frankenstein. That's how we feel, that's who's out there coming at us," John Ramsey told CBS News in April 1999.

Despite the best efforts, police have never been able to catch JonBenét's killer and the case remains an open investigation. The Netflix documentary, "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?" digs deeper into the homicide case and reveals startling details about the crime. Furthermore, it would shed light on JonBenét's parents, particularly Patsy Ramsey, who was once suspected of killing her daughter. Here's what you need to know about JonBenét's mother.

