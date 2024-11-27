Dan Rather Tragically Loses His Wife Jean After 67 Years Of Marriage

Jean Rather, beloved TV anchor Dan Rather's wife, has died at the age of 89. A November 26 Facebook post courtesy of Dan's loved ones announced that, after being married for almost 67 years, the former CBS anchor has said goodbye to his wife. The post noted that cancer was Jean's cause of death and included an obituary that was written by her family.

The post began, "From friends of Dan, Today is the saddest of days for Dan and the extended Rather family. Jean Rather, Dan's wife, passed away at their home in Austin, Texas, early this morning. She had been on hospice care for some time, but the news still comes as a shock for those of us who knew and loved her. Please keep the Rathers in your thoughts. Jean lived a full life as an incredible wife, mother, friend, and artist — and a true Texan." It's difficult to imagine how painful a loss like this must be for Dan after spending so much of his life with Jean. Still, it is clear that through it all, there was no shortage of love between the pair, and there are many memories that Dan will carry with him.

