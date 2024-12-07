Everything We Know About Bella Ramsey And Maisy Stella's Rumored Relationship

Love is in the air. Or, at least, it certainly looks that way for Bella Ramsey and Maisy Stella. Both have earned their sizable followings over the years: Ramsey, best known for roles in "Game of Thrones" and "The Last of Us," Stella, who first won fans on "Nashville" before gaining considerably more fame as Aubrey Plaza's younger self in "My Old Ass." But by the time Bella Ramsey's 21st birthday rolled around, fans were in for a treat when Stella took to social media to hint they might be more than friends. The pair had long sown the seeds of their closeness through Instagram before. Ramsey's first public interaction on Stella's feed cropped up in January 2024, when the non-binary actor commented "Oh yeaaah" on a post for the "My Old Ass" Sundance premiere.

A few months later, Stella reciprocated with an "Oooooooooh my" on a teaser for the second season of "The Last of Us." And, in September 2024, the former child star left a simple "Sweet" under one of Ramsey's selfies, followed by the "Last of Us" star writing "Beauty" in response to Stella posting a carousel of pics on her own account. Then, to mark Ramsey's milestone birthday, the "Nashville" breakout shared a happy snapshot of Ramsey with their arms wrapped around a beaming Stella (via Reddit). She followed up with another captioned: "Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday to the coolest, comfiest, most wonderful human imaginable," topped off with a red heart emoji.