Everything We Know About Bella Ramsey And Maisy Stella's Rumored Relationship
Love is in the air. Or, at least, it certainly looks that way for Bella Ramsey and Maisy Stella. Both have earned their sizable followings over the years: Ramsey, best known for roles in "Game of Thrones" and "The Last of Us," Stella, who first won fans on "Nashville" before gaining considerably more fame as Aubrey Plaza's younger self in "My Old Ass." But by the time Bella Ramsey's 21st birthday rolled around, fans were in for a treat when Stella took to social media to hint they might be more than friends. The pair had long sown the seeds of their closeness through Instagram before. Ramsey's first public interaction on Stella's feed cropped up in January 2024, when the non-binary actor commented "Oh yeaaah" on a post for the "My Old Ass" Sundance premiere.
A few months later, Stella reciprocated with an "Oooooooooh my" on a teaser for the second season of "The Last of Us." And, in September 2024, the former child star left a simple "Sweet" under one of Ramsey's selfies, followed by the "Last of Us" star writing "Beauty" in response to Stella posting a carousel of pics on her own account. Then, to mark Ramsey's milestone birthday, the "Nashville" breakout shared a happy snapshot of Ramsey with their arms wrapped around a beaming Stella (via Reddit). She followed up with another captioned: "Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday to the coolest, comfiest, most wonderful human imaginable," topped off with a red heart emoji.
They have both grown up in the public eye
One thing the rumored couple most notably shares is their experience growing up as child stars. Bella Ramsey burst onto the scene as the intrepid Lyanna Mormont in "Game of Thrones," and later won a Children's BAFTA for her lead role in "The Worst Witch." The talented up-and-comer sat down with the New York Times in January 2023 and briefly discussed her identity, reasoning, "I'm very much just a person. Being gendered isn't something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn't care less." In a subsequent interview with Vogue, they confirmed: "You never fully know who you are, it's ever evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I'm not 100 per cent straight. I'm a little bit wavy, you know? That's what I like to say."
Maisy Stella, on the other hand, grew up on the set of "Nashville." This was after a YouTube video went viral where she, aged just 8, sang with her older sister, Lennon Stella, who co-starred on the hit show with her. The adorable pair were cast as Connie Britton's onscreen daughters in the country-themed drama, and soon found themselves performing at Music City's legendary venues (think the Grand Ole Opry and the Bluebird Cafe). In 2017, when asked by People about the challenges of early fame, Maisy opined, "The only hard part is that people [can be] really judgmental, but you can't please everyone." This, of course, is true, but fans were definitely pleased to see her and Ramsey together.