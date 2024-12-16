Who Was Martha Stewart's Mom, Big Martha?

Martha Stewart wouldn't have become the woman and television star that she is today if it wasn't for her mother, Big Martha. Big Martha, who was born Martha Ruszkowski, became Martha Kostyra after marrying her husband, Edward Kostyra, in 1937. Unlike her daughter, who went on to become one of the biggest stars in the world, Big Martha lived a very modest lifestyle. She was a teacher who helped raise her and her husband's six children in the middle-class neighborhood of Nutley, New Jersey, and was every bit a mentor to her kids at home as she was to her students in school.

Advertisement

Perhaps the most valuable lesson she taught was to her second child (and oldest daughter), Stewart. Big Martha not only inspired her daughter's tireless work ethic, she also nurtured the culinary skills that would lead to Stewart's stunning transformation and fame. To this day, Stewart applies some of the recipes she learned from her mother to her own cooking. Meals like Stewart's Country Cheesecake, Grandma's Mac & Cheese, Stollen Wreath Bread, and others were all foods she made after studying with her mom.

But Stewart credited Big Martha for teaching her far more than just cooking. In 2015, Stewart wrote (via Page Six): "My mom taught me everything — cooking and sewing. She sewed my clothes. She edged napkins and tablecloths. I did her pierogi recipe on TV. Excellent in penmanship, my mother wrote letters longhand. She swam at the YMCA pool."

Advertisement