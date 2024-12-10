Inside Jennifer Lopez & Jessica Alba's Reported Feud
There might not be enough room on Netflix for both Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba. Both have been carving out their own space on the streaming platform, although Lopez already had a head start on Alba after signing a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2021, ensuring that she would produce content for the digital giant, which she's honored so far with films like "The Mother" and "Atlas."
Meanwhile, Alba has been making her own comeback to acting as of late, having recently starred in her Netflix film "Trigger Warning." But apparently, Lopez might have a problem with Alba moving onto her turf. "Jennifer is right to be concerned because Jessica has her own relationship with the top boss at Netflix, Ted Sarandos, and the plan is clearly to make as many more J. Lo-style movies as they can, even without J. Lo," a source explained to Life & Style.
Their rivalry over Netflix is an alleged extension of a feud they've supposedly been having behind the scenes for years. But if that's the case, they've done a great job keeping things under wraps. In fact, Alba has even publicly expressed her support for Lopez over the years. According to the Daily Mail, Alba once took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to name Lopez her Wednesday Woman Crush in 2016. Additionally, there are a few photos of Lopez and Alba smiling next to each other, showing they're at least capable of co-existing for the cameras.
Who has a higher net worth between Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba?
Lopez has spoken candidly about how difficult it can be for Latina actresses to get certain roles, even in today's landscape. "I think it's still challenging for women, especially being Latina," she told Variety. "Thinking about Selena 20 years ago, and to have a role like that, I was very lucky. I was very fortunate. But it's still a struggle for women." One can wonder if the competition for certain roles might be the root of any tension between the pair.
Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba share a lot of similarities. In addition to being trailblazers for fellow Latina actresses, they've also been highly successful businesswomen. Lopez turned her passion for fashion into a lucrative opportunity by developing several clothing lines and cosmetic products. Recently, she also created her liquor brand Delola, which specializes in making affordable cocktails. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lopez earned $400 million throughout her entertainment and entrepreneurial careers.
Similarly, Alba had her own successful business venture. She founded The Honest Company, a brand that sold a variety of skincare and baby products. Although Alba stepped down from the company in April 2024, she's still reportedly worth a whopping $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. So, regardless of any rivalry, clearly there's enough room for both of them to be successful.