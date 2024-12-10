Inside Jennifer Lopez & Jessica Alba's Reported Feud

There might not be enough room on Netflix for both Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba. Both have been carving out their own space on the streaming platform, although Lopez already had a head start on Alba after signing a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2021, ensuring that she would produce content for the digital giant, which she's honored so far with films like "The Mother" and "Atlas."

Meanwhile, Alba has been making her own comeback to acting as of late, having recently starred in her Netflix film "Trigger Warning." But apparently, Lopez might have a problem with Alba moving onto her turf. "Jennifer is right to be concerned because Jessica has her own relationship with the top boss at Netflix, Ted Sarandos, and the plan is clearly to make as many more J. Lo-style movies as they can, even without J. Lo," a source explained to Life & Style.

Their rivalry over Netflix is an alleged extension of a feud they've supposedly been having behind the scenes for years. But if that's the case, they've done a great job keeping things under wraps. In fact, Alba has even publicly expressed her support for Lopez over the years. According to the Daily Mail, Alba once took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to name Lopez her Wednesday Woman Crush in 2016. Additionally, there are a few photos of Lopez and Alba smiling next to each other, showing they're at least capable of co-existing for the cameras.

