How Kate Upton Met Her Husband Justin Verlander
Sometimes, you find love in the most unexpected places. For stunning model Kate Upton and pro athlete Justin Verlander, a chance meeting on a commercial shoot in 2013 sparked a whirlwind romance that continues to this day. Back then, Upton was a rising star in the fashion business, while Verlander was a starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers baseball team. They first crossed paths while filming a commercial for the MLB 2K12 video game (via Sports Illustrated).
Fate, however, gave Verlander a crucial assist. He later revealed in a conversation with Us Weekly that he hadn't realized his microphone was live when he told his friends, "I'm gonna get her number." Little did he know, Upton overheard every word and clearly reciprocated his interest. What could have been an awkward blunder turned out to be the spark that led to their romance, with Verlander calling it his "favorite celeb encounter."
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's journey from dating to parenthood
Since their serendipitous meeting during the MLB 2K12 commercial shoot, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have gone on to hit several major relationship milestones. Almost two years after their initial introduction, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2014 when Upton posted a photo of them at a baseball stadium.
In 2016, after four years together, Verlander proposed to Upton, and she announced their engagement while sporting her ring at the Met Gala. The timing of their wedding couldn't have been more perfect either. In November of 2017, Verlander and the Houston Astros won the MLB World Series. A few short days later, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Italy (via People).
Their family expanded in 2018 with the birth of their daughter. Upton shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of their newborn with the caption, "Welcome to the world, Genevieve Upton Verlander." The couple is still going strong almost a decade after they started dating. Their love story continues to unfold, and hopefully, their best chapters are yet to come.