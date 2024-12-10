How Kate Upton Met Her Husband Justin Verlander

Since their serendipitous meeting during the MLB 2K12 commercial shoot, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have gone on to hit several major relationship milestones. Almost two years after their initial introduction, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2014 when Upton posted a photo of them at a baseball stadium.

Advertisement

In 2016, after four years together, Verlander proposed to Upton, and she announced their engagement while sporting her ring at the Met Gala. The timing of their wedding couldn't have been more perfect either. In November of 2017, Verlander and the Houston Astros won the MLB World Series. A few short days later, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Italy (via People).

Their family expanded in 2018 with the birth of their daughter. Upton shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of their newborn with the caption, "Welcome to the world, Genevieve Upton Verlander." The couple is still going strong almost a decade after they started dating. Their love story continues to unfold, and hopefully, their best chapters are yet to come.

Advertisement