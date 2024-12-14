How Does Meghan Trainor Feel About Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said

Let's be honest — few celebrities are open about the plastic surgery procedures they've undergone, but Megan Trainor is not one of them. The singer has been candid about the work she wants to get done, as well as the procedures she's undergone that she ended up regretting.

While having a candid chat with her brother and husband on her podcast, "Workin' on Upgrades," the "All About That Bass" singer said she was looking forward to getting a boob job after having two kids, explaining that her breasts have changed significantly during and after her two pregnancies. "They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small," she explained. "I've lost some weight and I have sags on, just like saggy sacks as boobs." She made it clear that she loves her body, but that the surgery on her breasts would give her a big confidence boost, especially because many of the clothes she wears on tour have become more difficult to pull off. Trainor said she wasn't planning on making her breasts bigger, she just wanted to get a lift. "Maybe a little implant just so they're like, 'We are boobs,' 'cause right now, they are not. But I love them, love my body, and I've been wanting this for years," she said.

For longtime fans, Trainor's candid conversation about plastic surgery wasn't surprising — she previously opened up about gaining weight during her first pregnancy (and her first son's difficult birth), telling People that she made her health a priority after becoming a mother. "I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way," she said. "And it's a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do."