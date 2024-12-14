How Does Meghan Trainor Feel About Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said
Let's be honest — few celebrities are open about the plastic surgery procedures they've undergone, but Megan Trainor is not one of them. The singer has been candid about the work she wants to get done, as well as the procedures she's undergone that she ended up regretting.
While having a candid chat with her brother and husband on her podcast, "Workin' on Upgrades," the "All About That Bass" singer said she was looking forward to getting a boob job after having two kids, explaining that her breasts have changed significantly during and after her two pregnancies. "They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small," she explained. "I've lost some weight and I have sags on, just like saggy sacks as boobs." She made it clear that she loves her body, but that the surgery on her breasts would give her a big confidence boost, especially because many of the clothes she wears on tour have become more difficult to pull off. Trainor said she wasn't planning on making her breasts bigger, she just wanted to get a lift. "Maybe a little implant just so they're like, 'We are boobs,' 'cause right now, they are not. But I love them, love my body, and I've been wanting this for years," she said.
For longtime fans, Trainor's candid conversation about plastic surgery wasn't surprising — she previously opened up about gaining weight during her first pregnancy (and her first son's difficult birth), telling People that she made her health a priority after becoming a mother. "I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way," she said. "And it's a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do."
Meghan Trainor has regretted some of her plastic surgery procedures
Something you might not know about Meghan Trainor is that she's had some Botox fillers in the past, and she ended up regretting some of them. While opening up about getting plastic surgery on her podcast, "Workin' on Upgrades," the "Mother" singer admitted she overdid it on the Botox, and it left her face as stiff as a Barbie doll's. "I got too much Botox, and I need help," Trainor confessed. She opted to get a lip flip, and things went very wrong.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, a lip flip is one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures, especially because it's minimally invasive and yields great results without having to go under the knife. The surgeon injects Botox into the edges of your lips and both corners of your mouth. As the Botox numbs the upper lip muscle, it naturally moves upward, creating the illusion that it has grown fuller.
Unfortunately for Trainor, the procedure did not go as planned. Instead of getting the perfect fuller upper lip of her dreams, the singer was left unable to properly move the muscles around her mouth, making it challenging to smile. "I cannot smile anymore," she lamented. "Everywhere I go, I cannot smile." She added that it's painful to move the muscles in her face, showing her co-hosts a picture of her holding a puppy and barely managing a grin. "I'm a happy person here. I'm holding a puppy, and I don't look happy. I look like I smelled someone's fart," she quipped. Luckily for Trainor, the effects of Botox are temporary, and she should have her usual smile back within two to five months.