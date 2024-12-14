All The Tattoos Lea Michele Got In Honor Of Cory Monteith

Lea Michele continues to keep Cory Monteith's memory alive long after his untimely death changed Monteith's then-girlfriend and "Glee" co-star's life forever back in 2013. Michele's relationship with Monteith had been going strong for nearly two years when he shockingly died from a heroin overdose at the age of just 31. While the Broadway star has since found new love with businessman Zandy Reich, whom she married in 2019, Michele has never stopped paying tribute to the man she once loved to the extent that, according to insiders cited by People, she reportedly wanted to marry him.

In July 2023, the actor posted a black-and-white photo of her and Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his passing, along with a heartfelt message that likely got every "Glee" fan teary-eyed. "It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to (sic) brought to us all. I miss you big guy," Michele wrote on Instagram.

In addition to her frequent social media posts about her beloved late boyfriend, who reportedly had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death, the "Scream Queens" star also decided to honor Monteith more permanently by getting three tattoos in his honor. In April 2016, Michele revealed in an Instagram post that she got the number "5" inked under her arm and wrote that it was "for my Quarterback," referencing the football jersey number of Monteith's "Glee" character Finn Hudson.

