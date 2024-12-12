The Famous Actor You Didn't Know Is Related To Tom Cruise

Beyond their familial ties, Tom Cruise and William Mapother are also connected professionally, having appeared in five movies together throughout their respective careers, including "Born on the Fourth of July," "Magnolia," "Vanilla Sky," "Minority Report," and "Mission: Impossible II." Using his A-list connections, Cruise has also lent a hand to help Mapother find roles. "[Cruise] has been kind enough a couple times to suggest to a director, if you're looking for an actor, why don't you audition this guy?" Mapother once said, per Ancestry. "And I haven't gotten all the roles. Directors won't do anything to jeopardize their film, so they're not going to put anybody in a role who's not up to it."

Advertisement

Mapother's ties to Cruise have sometimes warranted unwanted attention in light of one of Cruise's biggest controversies over the years: His affiliation with the controversial Church of Scientology. When asked about his own potential status as a Scientologist, Mapother gave a rather cryptic response that was also protective of Cruise. "I have kind of an unusual feeling about questions like that," he told BlogTalkRadio in 2010 (via Page Six). "On the one hand, I'm grateful that people are interested. At the same time, there's kind of an ever-wavering boundary between the things I'm willing to talk about, and the things I'm not. And part of the reason that I find myself particularly cautious in this area is because of the things my cousin has been through."

Advertisement