A Look Back At Trump's Wild TV Past With Linda McMahon's Ex Husband Vince

The world has seen president-elect Donald Trump battle political opponents like Joe Biden on the debate stage. But to this day, one of Trump's most shocking on-screen adversaries is WWE founder Vince McMahon, who he went toe-to-toe with in 2007 in a scripted feud. Their rivalry reached an epic conclusion that culminated at that year's biggest pro-wrestling event, "WrestleMania 23," where Trump also got his hands dirty.

But despite the pair appearing to be very convincing enemies back then, Trump most likely wouldn't have done the special event if it wasn't for his real-life friendship with the controversial business mogul. The two were so close that he's even appointed McMahon's ex-wife, Linda McMahon, to his cabinet twice now. Similarly, McMahon also included Trump in a very exclusive club when he and his company inducted Trump into the WWE Hall of Fame. Trump broke character when discussing his Hall of Fame induction in an interview with WWE, singing McMahon's praises. Additionally, he spoke highly of McMahon's creation, with Trump's passion for WWE going beyond his bond with the self-made billionaire. "There's a great energy that WWE has always had, and I think it's really just, it all comes to fruition because of Vince, because he's a very unusual guy. He's an amazing guy," he added. But at the same time, Trump's trust and respect for McMahon led the reality star to do things on live television that no one thought he would do. And that some thought he shouldn't do.

