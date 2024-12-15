The Touching Tribute Ella Bleu Travolta Made To Her Late Mom Kelly Preston
Ella Bleu Travolta, the only daughter of actor John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston, recently paid tribute to her deceased mother the only way any musical artist would: through song. The up-and-coming singer/actress released the song "Little Bird" in September, with an accompanying video featuring home footage of her with her late mother, her father, and her brother. The song is one of the tracks on her upcoming EP titled "Colors of Love." The 24-year-old detailed the meaning behind the song, noting that it came only when she was finally able to block out the outside noise regarding her mother's death and focus on her feelings and inner monologue.
Born on April 3, 2000, Ella Bleu began following in her famous parents' footsteps at a young age, when she co-starred alongside them in the 2009 Disney film "Old Dogs." A decade later, in 2019, she co-starred alongside her father in the movie "The Poison Rose." In recent years, the budding actress began expanding her talents to include songwriting. It was her father, John, who after hearing snippets of her music, encouraged her to pursue it more seriously.
The tragic passing of Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston died on July 12, 2020, due to complications from breast cancer. The actress had kept her battle private, causing news of her death to surprise many. Unfortunately, this wasn't the only tragic detail about Ella Bleu's life; the loss of her mother was not the first time she and her family had to deal with a family tragedy. Years prior, on January 2, 2009, her older brother Jett passed away suddenly while the family vacationed in the Bahamas. Jett, who suffered from seizures throughout his short life, suffered another one, which proved to be fatal.
John Travolta has previously made touching tributes to his late son Jett, and Ella Bleu also regularly celebrates and commemorates Jett's life. Every year, she marks his birthday with a social media post that typically includes a childhood photo of them. Similarly, she honors her mother yearly on her birthday, including this past month. On what would have been Preston's 62nd birthday, Ella Bleu shared a throwback photo of her on Instagram, with a simple caption that read, "Happy Birthday, mama. I love you."