The Touching Tribute Ella Bleu Travolta Made To Her Late Mom Kelly Preston

Ella Bleu Travolta, the only daughter of actor John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston, recently paid tribute to her deceased mother the only way any musical artist would: through song. The up-and-coming singer/actress released the song "Little Bird" in September, with an accompanying video featuring home footage of her with her late mother, her father, and her brother. The song is one of the tracks on her upcoming EP titled "Colors of Love." The 24-year-old detailed the meaning behind the song, noting that it came only when she was finally able to block out the outside noise regarding her mother's death and focus on her feelings and inner monologue.

Born on April 3, 2000, Ella Bleu began following in her famous parents' footsteps at a young age, when she co-starred alongside them in the 2009 Disney film "Old Dogs." A decade later, in 2019, she co-starred alongside her father in the movie "The Poison Rose." In recent years, the budding actress began expanding her talents to include songwriting. It was her father, John, who after hearing snippets of her music, encouraged her to pursue it more seriously.