Kate Middleton Should Never Wear This Color As A Royal, But She Does It Anyway

There are strict guidelines dictating fashion for the royal family, but Catherine, Princess of Wales, has never let that stop her from being impossibly chic. Traditionally, the Windsors avoid black in most circumstances, reserving the color of mourning for funerals. But Kate has rocked the fashion-forward color anyway — and not just for evening wear.

As early as 2013, she appeared, looking radiant, in a floor-length Jenny Peckham gown for the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala Dinner in Aid of Action on Addiction, wearing a dress done in a dark navy color that appeared black in photographs.

But Kate has made several daytime appearances in all-black looks too. She wore an Alexander McQueen suit in a virtual appearance to announce the winner of the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. She also made a holiday appearance in a black sequin cardigan created by the London brand Self-Portrait; the festive look was perfect for The Royal Foundation's televised carol service.