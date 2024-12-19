Inside Al Pacino's History Of Substance Abuse

Following the success of "The Godfather," Al Pacino went on to film a string of equally acclaimed hits in the same decade, all made possible by a constant bottle in hand."I felt like the fighter that was in Round 8, exhausted in the corner, they're pouring water over my head and rubbing Vaseline on my face, then ding went the bell, and I was back out there in another film," he told The New Yorker. When Pacino's lavish life caught up to him, he was on the path to sobriety.

Advertisement

When discussing his October 2024 memoir "Sonny Boy," Pacino told People that memories from parts of his life were becoming hazy. "I started to forget things at a very young age — they called them blackouts, so I got nervous," he said. Pacino also shared his personal journey in Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and finding a sponsor, all something he recalls in his book. "I went to AA for a while. It's a great place, but it was not for me," he said, noting that his friend Charlie Laughton acted as a great sober mentor.

In terms of the rumor that he's a cocaine addict, he set the record straight, revealing to The New York Times podcast "The Daily" that he's never tried it in his life. Since all of his badass movie characters casually take the drug, it's a popular assumption about Pacino that he does it off-camera too, according to the Hollywood star. "I'm not the kind of guy who takes coke," he said. "Any upper I don't need. I'm up."

Advertisement