Inside Yellowstone's Cole Hauser And Kelly Reilly's Off-Screen Relationship

By the end of the hit Paramount Network show "Yellowstone," one of the most dramatic, ride-or-die relationships was that of Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, respectively. "Yellowstone" came to an end after five seasons in December 2024, with Beth fulfilling some key promises to her half brother and father, Rip helping tie up some loose ends for her, and then the two of them taking off together on a new ranch of their own. However, even though "Yellowstone" might be finished, Beth and Rip are such a beloved, fun-to-watch couple that there are serious talks about a spin-off starring Hauser and Reilly in a continuation of the roles that helped rocket them to stardom.

Both of them seem to be on board. "You can go on forever about these two," Hauser told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's no walls when it comes to them, no limits. As long as Taylor [Sheridan, "Yellowstone" co-creator], wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it."

There are plenty of TV couples who end up hating each other off screen, and it can definitely have a negative impact on their on-screen chemistry. So, we're happy to know that Hauser and Reilly get along well IRL. Here's what we know about the relationship between the real life Beth and Rip.