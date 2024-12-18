Inside Yellowstone's Cole Hauser And Kelly Reilly's Off-Screen Relationship
By the end of the hit Paramount Network show "Yellowstone," one of the most dramatic, ride-or-die relationships was that of Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, respectively. "Yellowstone" came to an end after five seasons in December 2024, with Beth fulfilling some key promises to her half brother and father, Rip helping tie up some loose ends for her, and then the two of them taking off together on a new ranch of their own. However, even though "Yellowstone" might be finished, Beth and Rip are such a beloved, fun-to-watch couple that there are serious talks about a spin-off starring Hauser and Reilly in a continuation of the roles that helped rocket them to stardom.
Both of them seem to be on board. "You can go on forever about these two," Hauser told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's no walls when it comes to them, no limits. As long as Taylor [Sheridan, "Yellowstone" co-creator], wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it."
There are plenty of TV couples who end up hating each other off screen, and it can definitely have a negative impact on their on-screen chemistry. So, we're happy to know that Hauser and Reilly get along well IRL. Here's what we know about the relationship between the real life Beth and Rip.
Cole Hauser sees Kelly Reilly as family and their bond is clear
After filming "Yellowstone" since 2017, the relationship between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly has developed into what will likely be a lifelong friendship. Hauser talked about their closeness on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2024, calling Reilly a "great friend ... in between takes, her and I are like brother and sister. We joke; we have fun." Their relationship on screen can definitely be tumultuous at times, so it's good to hear that they could turn off the intensity at cut and have a laugh together.
Reilly has also talked about how she and Hauser are close in real life. In an interview with Looper in 2021, Reilly said, "Cole's my buddy. We're such good friends. And, honestly, we're so lucky to have found each other. We get to go on this journey with these two incredible characters with each other."
The bond between Reilly and Hauser was noticeable to others in the crew. Emerson Miller, "Yellowstone" photographer, told Us Weekly, "Their connection off-camera is like, 'We got each other's back, we know that this is beautiful, how can we work together to translate that?'" We love to see that kind of support and friendship, and their off screen closeness seems likely to have only made the show better.
Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly trust each other at work
It takes a lot of trust in your fellow actor to play so many intense, dramatic scenes, and if you've seen "Yellowstone," you know that there are plenty of those with Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The actors then have to bring a totally different vibe for their sweet, romantic scenes. It takes a lot of skill from Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly to play that range, and it likely helps a lot that they trust each other as actors and have careers that started long before "Yellowstone." Hauser's first Hollywood role was in "School Ties" in 1992 while Reilly started her career on British TV in 1995.
They've talked specifically about the other being someone they love to work with. "We're both at a point in our careers where we found roles that we could put our soul and heart into," Reilly told Looper. "We really feel blessed, both of us. We don't take it for granted. We share that."
It's a mutual admiration society, with Hauser raving about Reilly as an actress and how lucky he is getting to work with her. Clearly these two show business pros know a good thing when they see it.
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's respective spouses are friends too
Even though they play a committed couple on screen with chemistry so good that some people might think they're married in real life, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are each married to other people. Hauser married former child star Cynthia Daniel in 2006, and they have three children together. Kelly Reilly's been married to Kyle Baugher since 2012. And it's not just Hauser and Reilly who like and trust each other; their spouses do too.
"I've been married for 10 years," Reilly told Looper, "and [Hauser's] been married forever, and his wife's incredible and wonderful. We're all friends." For his part, Hauser has confirmed that his wife loves Reilly, and he's also close with Reilly's husband.
The strong friendship between Hauser and Reilly off screen will surely make their continued collaboration on a "Yellowstone" spin-off one to watch. We can't wait to see where the Rip and Beth story goes next, and we hope that their real life connection continues to deepen along the way.