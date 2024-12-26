Would Hallmark's Jill Wagner Turn Her Real-Life Love Story Into A Movie? It's Possible

Jill Wagner may be well-known for acting in romantic movies, but the star just might be gearing up to tell the greatest love story of all — her own. With seven Hallmark movies under her belt in the "Mystery 101" franchise alone, this former television host is no stranger to appearing in her own films. But perhaps she's looking to expand her resume, having hinted more than once about making a movie based on her relationship with former hockey player husband David Lemanowicz.

The "Christmas in the Smokies" actor revealed in a Q&A with Great American Community that the idea hasn't yet come to fruition, although it's definitely not off the table. "I would love to turn our love story into a movie because it is –- you basically have the script already," she said (via Movieguide). "We've done multiple renditions of a script," Wagner continued. "But I don't think anything we've done so far has kind of grabbed us. So, if we do it, you guys will be the first to know."

This isn't the first time the "Teen Wolf" alum turned Christmas movie star has been inspired by someone in her personal life to pursue a work project. In fact, she owes her entire relationship with the Hallmark network to her grandmother. "I originally got involved with [Hallmark] because I asked my grandmother what she wanted me to do that I hadn't yet done in my career," Wagner said in an interview with MediaVillage. "She said, 'Hallmark movies.' I took that to heart, called my manager and said, 'Can we get a Hallmark movie going?' Grandma wants a Hallmark movie; she gets one." The up-and-comer was provided with two scripts, and her grandmother helped her choose "Autumn Dreams" as a Hallmark debut.

