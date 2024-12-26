Would Hallmark's Jill Wagner Turn Her Real-Life Love Story Into A Movie? It's Possible
Jill Wagner may be well-known for acting in romantic movies, but the star just might be gearing up to tell the greatest love story of all — her own. With seven Hallmark movies under her belt in the "Mystery 101" franchise alone, this former television host is no stranger to appearing in her own films. But perhaps she's looking to expand her resume, having hinted more than once about making a movie based on her relationship with former hockey player husband David Lemanowicz.
The "Christmas in the Smokies" actor revealed in a Q&A with Great American Community that the idea hasn't yet come to fruition, although it's definitely not off the table. "I would love to turn our love story into a movie because it is –- you basically have the script already," she said (via Movieguide). "We've done multiple renditions of a script," Wagner continued. "But I don't think anything we've done so far has kind of grabbed us. So, if we do it, you guys will be the first to know."
This isn't the first time the "Teen Wolf" alum turned Christmas movie star has been inspired by someone in her personal life to pursue a work project. In fact, she owes her entire relationship with the Hallmark network to her grandmother. "I originally got involved with [Hallmark] because I asked my grandmother what she wanted me to do that I hadn't yet done in my career," Wagner said in an interview with MediaVillage. "She said, 'Hallmark movies.' I took that to heart, called my manager and said, 'Can we get a Hallmark movie going?' Grandma wants a Hallmark movie; she gets one." The up-and-comer was provided with two scripts, and her grandmother helped her choose "Autumn Dreams" as a Hallmark debut.
Jill Wagner met her husband when she was 17 years old
One of the most well-loved tropes used in romance movies the world over is the "missed connection," and Jill Wagner and now-husband David Lemanowicz have had a few missed connections of their own. "He was a hockey player and he came through North Carolina and we had about three dates, and then he was 'missing in action' until about five years ago," Wagner shared (via Entertainment Now), admitting she was just 17 years old when they first met. But that wasn't the only time the pair was destined to cross paths over the years.
The Great American Family actor wouldn't see her husband-to-be for another 17 years, when she ran into him during a USO tour to entertain deployed soldiers. Lemanowicz was stationed in Afghanistan for the Air Force at the time. "I hadn't seen her in 17 years," he recalled during a "Home & Family" episode for Hallmark. The two reunited in an autograph line for Wagner, but both were romantically attached. It would take a third run-in at a Los Angeles restaurant just after the leading lady had wrapped another Hallmark movie to seal the deal.
"The day I came back from filming "Christmas Cookies," my girlfriends wanted to take me out to dinner. We were leaving (in Los Angeles) ... and then I hear, 'Jill!' and David had just walked in the restaurant I was walking out of and boom!" Wagner explained, detailing the meeting that would finally lead to their marriage in April 2017. Fans will have to wait to see if the story will play out on their television screens, but we have our fingers crossed.