Meet Savannah Guthrie's Husband Mike And Their Two Kids
Savannah Guthrie has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. The esteemed co-anchor of NBC's "Today" has built a reputation as one of the most respected journalists of her generation. Known for her hard-hitting interviews and legal expertise — she graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown Law and achieved the highest score on the Arizona bar exam — her professional life often takes center stage, leaving fans with many things you may not know about Guthrie.
However, behind the scenes, she has a supportive partner, Mike Feldman, who has been by her side for many years. Guthrie and Feldman's story began in 2008 at his 40th birthday party. According to NBC News, a mutual friend introduced them, and their connection quickly grew stronger. After several years of dating, the couple married in Guthrie's hometown of Tucson, Arizona, in 2014. The ceremony marked a significant moment in their relationship, blending Guthrie's journalistic prominence with Feldman's career in public relations. However, as proud as they both are of their professional achievements, it's their role as parents to their two kids that most fulfills them.
Parenting is one of Savannah Guthrie and Mike Feldman's favorite jobs yet
Per NBC News, Mike Feldman is a communications consultant and was a founding partner at The Glover Park Group, where he specialized in strategic communications and government relations. Despite their busy schedules, the couple has managed to prioritize their relationship and ensure they have time for personal responsibilities as well as professional ones. Savannah Guthrie once told People of their partnership during the 2020 quarantine, "He sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."
Their strong foundation has been pivotal as they navigated both their careers and family life. Guthrie and Feldman became parents in March 2014 with the birth of their first child, Vale Guthrie Feldman. Guthrie described becoming a mother as a transformative experience. Vale's arrival came shortly after the couple's wedding, making 2014 a landmark year for the Feldman family. Just over a year later, in December 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Charley Guthrie Feldman.
In interviews, Guthrie has often expressed how her children have grounded her, even amid the demands of a high-profile journalism career. Speaking with "Today," she said, "You're not parenting if your kid hasn't called you mean — that's how you know you're doing it right." She continued, "You have to have those limits, and your kids won't like them. So sometimes you have to let them think that you're mean," Guthrie explained (via Yahoo News). Despite her demanding schedule, Guthrie has been vocal about the importance of balancing her career and family, crediting Feldman as a critical partner in parenting.
The faith behind their family
For Savannah Guthrie, raising Vale and Charley Feldman involves instilling core values and maintaining a strong sense of faith. In interviews, Guthrie has spoken about the role of spirituality in her household. "I hope they follow the path that I know, because my relationship with God has been the most important one of my life," Guthrie told "Today." Mike Feldman has also shared his perspective on how to raise their children with People: "I want Vale and Charley to be aware of what's going on in the world, but they don't need to be that aware. But we can't sneak much past Vale. She picks up everything, so we decided early on to have an open conversation."
Sometimes Guthrie even shares treasured family moments on her Instagram. The couple's commitment to their family has often been cited as a testament to their partnership. Whether it's attending school events or celebrating milestones, Guthrie and Feldman have shown that balancing professional success with fulfilling family life is achievable. As Guthrie continues to excel in her journalism career, according to her social media, her family remains her greatest source of support and inspiration.