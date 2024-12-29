Meet Savannah Guthrie's Husband Mike And Their Two Kids

Per NBC News, Mike Feldman is a communications consultant and was a founding partner at The Glover Park Group, where he specialized in strategic communications and government relations. Despite their busy schedules, the couple has managed to prioritize their relationship and ensure they have time for personal responsibilities as well as professional ones. Savannah Guthrie once told People of their partnership during the 2020 quarantine, "He sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Their strong foundation has been pivotal as they navigated both their careers and family life. Guthrie and Feldman became parents in March 2014 with the birth of their first child, Vale Guthrie Feldman. Guthrie described becoming a mother as a transformative experience. Vale's arrival came shortly after the couple's wedding, making 2014 a landmark year for the Feldman family. Just over a year later, in December 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Charley Guthrie Feldman.

In interviews, Guthrie has often expressed how her children have grounded her, even amid the demands of a high-profile journalism career. Speaking with "Today," she said, "You're not parenting if your kid hasn't called you mean — that's how you know you're doing it right." She continued, "You have to have those limits, and your kids won't like them. So sometimes you have to let them think that you're mean," Guthrie explained (via Yahoo News). Despite her demanding schedule, Guthrie has been vocal about the importance of balancing her career and family, crediting Feldman as a critical partner in parenting.

