Keira Knightley's Desire For Fame Began At A Shockingly Young Age

Keira Knightley's childhood was spent in the leafy, affluent suburb of Teddington, in South West London. The area, resting upon the River Thames, has been home to some pretty famous faces over the years. Alan Turing, whose life was depicted in "The Imitation Game" — a film Knightley herself featured in — lived just down the road in Hampton. Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland also grew up in neighboring Kingston upon Thames, and even Queen Charlotte, on whom the "Bridgerton" character is based, resided in nearby Kew Palace with her husband King George III. With so much talent hailing from one small pocket of the world, it's easy to wonder if there's something in the Thames water.

Advertisement

But growing up wasn't always easy for the young starlet. Knightley was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of six and as she explained to the Independent, "I would memorize when people read books to me and then I'd pretend to read back to them. They didn't figure it out for quite a while." She didn't let this setback stop her, though. As her secondary school head teacher, Richard Weeks, proudly confirmed to the Daily Mail, "In her GCSEs she got six A*s, three As and a B. She was almost our highest-achieving student."

In the UK, GCSEs are national exams typically taken at age 16. For Knightley, this was right around when she started filming her breakout role in "Bend It Like Beckham." As Weeks added of the ambitious youngster, whose career was about to take off, "She was a very down-to-earth, normal pupil and she was completely accepted by other people here."

Advertisement