Kelly Clarkson's Son Remy Lives A Lavish Life

Some Kelly Clarkson fans know that, prior to her rise to stardom, the iconic pop singer endured some tragic moments in her early life, from her parents' divorce to her eventual estrangement from her father. But, since her stunning transformation into the musical powerhouse she is today, the "Since U Been Gone" artist is striving to ensure her kids, who she had with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, are able to have better childhoods than she ever could have imagined.

Clarkson's son, Remington "Remy" Blackstock has already had ample opportunities to visit plenty of fun places and partake in exclusive functions. Clarkson told Today that he has enjoyed city life living with her, but has also had a taste of lavish country living visiting his mom's scenic Montana ranch for the holidays in December 2024, which comes equipped with horses and a calm stream. And while trips to places like Disneyland might seem like a more pedestrian vacation destination to the average person, the notion he's already been several times in his short life illustrates just how fun and fruitful life as a celebrity child can be.

Above all, Clarkson's celebrity status has even taken Remy to places most children could only dream of, like when he got to walk with his mom on the red carpet and attend the 2024 Grammy Awards dressed to the nines in a red velvet suit.

