Kelly Clarkson's Son Remy Lives A Lavish Life
Some Kelly Clarkson fans know that, prior to her rise to stardom, the iconic pop singer endured some tragic moments in her early life, from her parents' divorce to her eventual estrangement from her father. But, since her stunning transformation into the musical powerhouse she is today, the "Since U Been Gone" artist is striving to ensure her kids, who she had with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, are able to have better childhoods than she ever could have imagined.
Clarkson's son, Remington "Remy" Blackstock has already had ample opportunities to visit plenty of fun places and partake in exclusive functions. Clarkson told Today that he has enjoyed city life living with her, but has also had a taste of lavish country living visiting his mom's scenic Montana ranch for the holidays in December 2024, which comes equipped with horses and a calm stream. And while trips to places like Disneyland might seem like a more pedestrian vacation destination to the average person, the notion he's already been several times in his short life illustrates just how fun and fruitful life as a celebrity child can be.
Above all, Clarkson's celebrity status has even taken Remy to places most children could only dream of, like when he got to walk with his mom on the red carpet and attend the 2024 Grammy Awards dressed to the nines in a red velvet suit.
Remy has had several moments in the limelight
Kelly Clarkson's son, Remy Blackstock, has already received plenty of public and celebrity exposure in his young life, like when he innocently interrupted Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin's performance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in a moment captured in a September 2021 Instagram clip. He also seems to be getting an early jump on his music career, that is, if that turns out to be the career path his heart leads him down when he gets older. In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in November 2024, Remy performed the Frank Sinatra hit "My Way" on stage for the audience prior to the taping of another episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Like other kids of famous musicians, Remy, along with his sister, River Blackstock, has also had the privilege of joining their mother on stage and performing. While some detractors might scoff at opportunities like these as a form of nepotism, Clarkson put a wholesome spin on their awesome privileges when she described a moment she brought her kids out during a Las Vegas concert. "Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas," she wrote in another X post in August 2023. "Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."