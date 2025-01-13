10 Styles You Thought Were Forbidden For Royals But That Actually Aren't

Royals are not like the rest of us. For example, you probably won't see Catherine, Princess of Wales running around in sweats and a messy bun, with a Stanley cup in her hand and a Lululemon crossbody slung over her chest. That's because there are strict rules royals from around the world have to follow that don't apply to the commoner. There are certain trends and styles that, while not expressly forbidden, are frowned upon. Royals are held to higher standards and a level of decorum that dictate every aspect of their lives. And while we don't know if they are allowed to lounge around in their PJs behind closed castle doors, we do know that whether at a royal function or a casual sporting event, there is a preferred dress code to which they tend to strictly adhere in public. "The outfit has to be modest, elegant and appropriate for the occasion, and it should never distract from the royal's role or risk causing a scandal or public debate," Windsor and royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Reader's Digest.

However, as fashion has evolved over the years, so to has the royal approach, with many of the younger, more modern members of the monarchy occasionally pushing the envelope of what has always been considered acceptable. Former royal butler Grant Harrold, told Daily Mail, "If you look at Princess Diana or Catherine, they've worn outfits that some might say bend those rules a bit, but they've always stayed true to the protocols." From Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's bare legs, to Catherine, Princess of Wales' red nails, here are a 11 styles that you probably thought were forbidden for royals, but actually aren't.