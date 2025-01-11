Barry Williams From The Brady Bunch Once Dated His On-Screen Mom Florence Henderson

Celebrity co-stars who've dated are fairly common — for instance, many actors from the Shondaland universe have dated in real life. Not many actors playing mother and son have gone on a date, but "The Brady Bunch" stars Barry Williams and Florence Henderson did. Williams played oldest son Greg on the hit '60s and '70s show, while Henderson played his stepmom, Carol. Not one of the 117 episodes included a plotline that had Greg and Carol get together (thankfully) but what happened in real life was a different story. Henderson was 20 years Williams' senior, which is actually less of a difference than other celebrity age gap relationships — though they didn't have much of a relationship at all.

Advertisement

In September 2024, Williams revealed to Us Weekly that he crushed on Henderson when they were filming the show. He recounted making plans for the two of them, based on conversations they had about music. "I had found this singer coming into the Copacabana near Beverly Hills. I can't think of exactly where it was, but I invited her to go together as a date, and she said, 'OK,' so I was thrilled. And now for me, it was a date," he said. While that's not exactly the image people instantly think of when they hear "date," it was certainly one to Williams, who actually kissed her goodnight. "I did go in for a little kiss ... and she was nice enough to return it," he told the outlet. "So it was a highlight. Nice little peck, yes."

Advertisement

Williams discussed the innocence of his crush on Henderson in "Growing Up Brady," his book published in 1992: "It wasn't that I sought to bed her. I just wanted to spend time with her" (via Biography).