How Leonardo DiCaprio's Lifestyle Destroyed His Romance With Gisele Bündchen

Superstar actor Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his short-term relationships with women who are usually much younger than he is. However, some pop culture fans may have forgotten that the "Wolf of Wall Street" star once dated world-renowned model Gisele Bündchen, who was once one of the world's top models. DiCaprio and Bündchen were romantically involved from 2000 to 2005. Bündchen was reportedly just 18 when she started seeing DiCaprio, while the famous actor was 24 years old at the time.

Advertisement

It could be easy to believe that DiCaprio was the person who ended the romance, but this was not actually the case. Bündchen, who has a surprising untold truth, revealed in her tell-all book "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life" that it was actually she who ended the relationship. Bündchen started to figure out who she really was and what she really wanted from life in her 20s, and she realized that DiCaprio, who was a heavy partier, may not be the best partner for her throughout her journey of self-healing.

While the relationship ended after five years, Bündchen had nothing but positive feelings for the Oscar-winning actor while speaking with Vanity Fair in 2009. "We know what we had; we were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways," Bündchen told the outlet. "We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best."

Advertisement