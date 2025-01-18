Mary Trump Once Outed Her Uncle Donald For Being An Awful Gift Giver

including his boiling hot temper, has not shied away from publicly sharing unflattering stories about her uncle (who has apparently always had a boiling hot temper). One particularly memorable tale highlights his questionable gift-giving habits during family Christmas celebrations. In a holiday-themed video on Mary Trump Media, she recounted receiving one of the most bizarre gifts of her life. She described opening a package from the president-elect and his then-wife, Ivana Trump, only to find a "singular shoe" stuffed with cellophane-wrapped hard candies.

Advertisement

"It occurred to me at some point that it was probably the door prize or party favor from some luncheon she had attended, and she thought 'Yeah, why not give it to that kid,'" Trump's estranged niece said in the YouTube video that has racked up over 300K views. She went on to recount that Donald actually asked her about the present, puzzled over what it was. "It's your present to me," she responded.

That year, the unconventional gifts didn't stop there. Mary shared that her brother received a leather-bound calendar — but there was a catch. "It was from two years earlier, so it wasn't even something he could use," she said. This sparked a lighthearted rivalry between Mary and her brother over who received the worst gift from the famous couple. "It was just really fun," Mary added. The strange gifts marked a pattern that would continue through the years.

Advertisement