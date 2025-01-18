Mary Trump Once Outed Her Uncle Donald For Being An Awful Gift Giver
including his boiling hot temper, has not shied away from publicly sharing unflattering stories about her uncle (who has apparently always had a boiling hot temper). One particularly memorable tale highlights his questionable gift-giving habits during family Christmas celebrations. In a holiday-themed video on Mary Trump Media, she recounted receiving one of the most bizarre gifts of her life. She described opening a package from the president-elect and his then-wife, Ivana Trump, only to find a "singular shoe" stuffed with cellophane-wrapped hard candies.
"It occurred to me at some point that it was probably the door prize or party favor from some luncheon she had attended, and she thought 'Yeah, why not give it to that kid,'" Trump's estranged niece said in the YouTube video that has racked up over 300K views. She went on to recount that Donald actually asked her about the present, puzzled over what it was. "It's your present to me," she responded.
That year, the unconventional gifts didn't stop there. Mary shared that her brother received a leather-bound calendar — but there was a catch. "It was from two years earlier, so it wasn't even something he could use," she said. This sparked a lighthearted rivalry between Mary and her brother over who received the worst gift from the famous couple. "It was just really fun," Mary added. The strange gifts marked a pattern that would continue through the years.
Underwear from Bloomingdale's and other oddities
Mary Trump's stories of strange gifts didn't stop with the infamous shoe or outdated calendar. Recalling earlier years, she detailed another unforgettable gift she received in 1977 — her first Christmas present from Donald and Ivana Trump at 12 years old. To her surprise, she unwrapped a three-pack of women's underwear.
"It was a three-pack of underwear, retail 12 dollars, from Bloomingdales," she recounted in the YouTube video. "It was a very exciting moment," she quipped, and it just kind of got weirder from there." Before Donald married Ivana, Mary explained that she mostly received clothing as gifts, though the items often didn't fit or were styles she would never wear. The underwear marked a shift to more unconventional gifts, setting a precedent for what she described as a series of unforgettable presents.
Mary's anecdotes provide a glimpse into the Trump family's holiday dynamics, painting a picture of chaotic gift exchanges and questionable taste. The stories have resonated with viewers online, sparking curiosity about what it was really like to spend the holidays in a Trump household. "Christmas with the Trumps sounds like a trainwreck of a movie that I'd love to laugh at," one YouTube user commented on the video, receiving over 400 likes. Though humorous in nature, Mary's recollections underline her complicated relationship with her uncle and his family, offering a unique perspective on one of the world's most talked-about dynasties.