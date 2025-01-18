The Real Reason Hallmark's Rachel Boston Avoids The Hollywood Spotlight

Hallmark star Rachel Boston has been in the rom-com game for quite some time. Some of her earlier big-screen roles were in flicks like "(500) Days of Summer" and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past." But, over the course of Boston's stunning transformation in the public eye, the actor gradually found her true home with Hallmark. More specifically, Boston is synonymous with Hallmark holiday movies, starring in the likes of "Ice Sculpture Christmas," "Check Inn to Christmas," and "Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle." However, just because someone has a passion for acting doesn't mean they necessarily crave the hustle and bustle of Hollywood too, and Boston definitely seems to prefer staying under the radar when she's not working.

Despite her name, Boston originally hails not from Massachusetts, but Tennessee. Speaking to the Baltimore Sun, the Hallmark star attributed her lifestyle preferences to her humble beginnings. As Boston proudly shared, "My dad built the house we grew up in. It was such a different experience; we moved in before the walls had gone in, we moved in without hot water. And my parents turned it into this big adventure." Even when she relocated to Los Angeles (following a brief spell in New York), the actor found herself living in a cabin in Laurel Canyon, keeping the bright lights firmly at arm's length. Coincidentally, the cabin in question once belonged to fellow actor Rita Moreno, whom Boston shared the screen with in the 2015 Hallmark movie "A Gift of Miracles."

