What Happened To Johnny Manziel? The Tragic Details About His Football Career
Few athletes in recent memory have burned brighter and faster than Johnny Manziel. He rose to fame as the freshman quarterback of the Texas A&M Aggies in 2012. Manziel quickly became the face of college football and was the first-ever freshman to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. Nicknamed 'Johnny Football,' his unique playstyle and charisma transformed him into a cultural phenomenon at just 20 years old.
Unfortunately, Manziel's meteoric rise came with its fair share of controversies. He was arrested in 2012 for disorderly conduct and carrying false identification. His substance abuse problems were also prevalent in college. According to Vanity Fair, marijuana, Xanax, MDMA, and cocaine were a regular sight in Manziel's college house. Manziel was suspended for a brief period for accepting payment for signing autographs, which was against the NCAA's rules at the time. He openly mocked the NCAA when penalized, stating, "If the NCAA wants to take my f***ing 9-4 season away and my Chick-fil-A Bowl against Duke, f***ing blow me." Manziel has since admitted to earning close to $33,000 selling autographs during his time in College Station, Texas (per Athletic Business).
Despite the numerous red flags, his undeniable talent led the Cleveland Browns to select him as the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. However, the same issues that plagued his college career followed him to the NFL, leading to a swift and dramatic downfall.
The downfall of Johnny Football
Johnny Manziel's transition from college to the NFL wasn't smooth. The Cleveland Browns drafted him with the hope that he would revitalize their struggling franchise. However, the 'Johnny Football' magic did not translate to the professional stage. Over 2 seasons, Manizel played in only 14 games, throwing 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions (via Stat Muse). Off the field, his struggles were even more pronounced. By 2015, his partying and substance abuse spiraled out of control, prompting him to enter rehab for an alcohol addiction. In January 2016, he was arrested yet again for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley (via ESPN). Two months later, the Cleveland Browns cut him.
Manziel's life then descended into chaos. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but refused treatment, turning to drugs and alcohol instead. In his Netflix documentary, "Untold: Johnny Football," Manziel revealed, "I had planned to do everything I wanted to do [...], spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life." Luckily, the gun Manziel had purchased malfunctioned.
Manziel has since turned his life around, focusing on his family, mental health, and sobriety. His story about the dangers of fame and addiction echoes the struggles of other high-profile celebrities, such as Justin Bieber or Tiger Woods, who shared a similar struggle with prescription pills. Their journeys stand out as a powerful reminder that even after hitting rock bottom, it's possible to rebuild and find a path to redemption.