What Happened To Johnny Manziel? The Tragic Details About His Football Career

Few athletes in recent memory have burned brighter and faster than Johnny Manziel. He rose to fame as the freshman quarterback of the Texas A&M Aggies in 2012. Manziel quickly became the face of college football and was the first-ever freshman to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. Nicknamed 'Johnny Football,' his unique playstyle and charisma transformed him into a cultural phenomenon at just 20 years old.

Unfortunately, Manziel's meteoric rise came with its fair share of controversies. He was arrested in 2012 for disorderly conduct and carrying false identification. His substance abuse problems were also prevalent in college. According to Vanity Fair, marijuana, Xanax, MDMA, and cocaine were a regular sight in Manziel's college house. Manziel was suspended for a brief period for accepting payment for signing autographs, which was against the NCAA's rules at the time. He openly mocked the NCAA when penalized, stating, "If the NCAA wants to take my f***ing 9-4 season away and my Chick-fil-A Bowl against Duke, f***ing blow me." Manziel has since admitted to earning close to $33,000 selling autographs during his time in College Station, Texas (per Athletic Business).

Despite the numerous red flags, his undeniable talent led the Cleveland Browns to select him as the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. However, the same issues that plagued his college career followed him to the NFL, leading to a swift and dramatic downfall.