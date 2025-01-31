Tragic Details About Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch

Most aspiring actors probably hope to achieve near-immediate stardom as soon as they dive into the industry. However, before audiences grew familiar with her for her "Big Bang Theory" character Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, Melissa Rauch paid her dues and once had difficulty landing roles.

In one instance, Rauch was nearly offered the role of a waitress in a commercial. However, she was ultimately denied the part after the director allegedly caught sight of her hands. "When I was first auditioning and going out for commercials and everything, my hands really stood in the way," she said on a January 2023 episode of "The View," via ABC News. "I sort of have hobbit hands. Especially when I was living in New York, they were always sort of like, chapped."

Thankfully, Rauch said in a January 2024 episode of "The View" that her hands haven't caused as much of a problem for her in the industry since she started earning better roles. However, her comparison of her hands to those of hobbits from "The Lord of the Rings" did garner some attention after she brought it up. "Even TMZ would stop me, like, 'Hey! Show us your hobbit hands!" she said.

