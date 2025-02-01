Taylor Swift And Matthew Gray Gubler's Relationship Rumors Explained

Taylor Swift has had her fair share of hits throughout her music career, all purported products of her whirlwind romances. Swift's past relationships are notorious muses for the singer, who has written an innumerable amount of iconic breakup anthems, like "Picture to Burn," "White Horse," and "All Too Well." While Swift's coveted relationship with Travis Kelce screams soul mates, Swifties are reminded of the past boyfriends who were once considered in her future.

From John Mayer to Joe Alwyn, Swift's dating history is plastered all over the place. But what about those flings that were never confirmed? Some whispers of romance flew too quickly from the rumor mill for them to be considered part of the musician's popular list of lovers. Believe it or not, details suggest that Swift once had a brief romance with "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler.

In 2013, Gubler was at the height of fame, playing nerdy, hot, killer snatcher Dr. Spencer Reid, nearly on his 10th season of the popular CBS drama. At the same time, he was seemingly summering with a sensational pop princess and known serial dater. While his relationship with Swift was never publicly confirmed, there's plenty to suggest that these two A-Listers had an unlikely romantic juncture between their separate worlds.

