Dolly Parton's Most Stunning Throwback Photos

Dolly Parton has been a worldwide sensation since the '60s when she released her debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," formally introducing herself to a fanbase that would remain devoted to her for decades to come. One of the country star's claims to fame was her signature look, featuring a teased-to-the-heavens blonde wig, a beauty mark below her full lips, and heavy eye makeup.

Advertisement

Her glam became so iconic that a 2016 clip of her revealing her style inspiration went viral. In the CBS interview, she detailed how she modeled her appearance after a local woman who dressed similarly. "I just thought she was the prettiest thing I've ever seen," Parton said. "And people would say, 'She ain't nothing but trash,' but in my mind, I thought, 'That's gonna be me when I grow up.'" Despite the many ways Parton has transformed over the years, her iconic look remains the same.

Parton often shares throwback photos on social media, reminding her followers that she has always been stunning. In November 2022, she posted a black-and-white photo to Instagram promoting her greatest hits album, "Diamonds and Rhinestones." In the photo, a young Parton is smiling from ear to ear with her fluffy platinum blonde locks, smoky eyes, and perfectly manicured nails — a look so stunning you have to wonder, "What on earth did Jolene look like?"

Advertisement