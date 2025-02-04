Dolly Parton's Most Stunning Throwback Photos
Dolly Parton has been a worldwide sensation since the '60s when she released her debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," formally introducing herself to a fanbase that would remain devoted to her for decades to come. One of the country star's claims to fame was her signature look, featuring a teased-to-the-heavens blonde wig, a beauty mark below her full lips, and heavy eye makeup.
Her glam became so iconic that a 2016 clip of her revealing her style inspiration went viral. In the CBS interview, she detailed how she modeled her appearance after a local woman who dressed similarly. "I just thought she was the prettiest thing I've ever seen," Parton said. "And people would say, 'She ain't nothing but trash,' but in my mind, I thought, 'That's gonna be me when I grow up.'" Despite the many ways Parton has transformed over the years, her iconic look remains the same.
Parton often shares throwback photos on social media, reminding her followers that she has always been stunning. In November 2022, she posted a black-and-white photo to Instagram promoting her greatest hits album, "Diamonds and Rhinestones." In the photo, a young Parton is smiling from ear to ear with her fluffy platinum blonde locks, smoky eyes, and perfectly manicured nails — a look so stunning you have to wonder, "What on earth did Jolene look like?"
Dolly loves a Throwback Thursday
Dolly Parton's country music career has spanned over five decades, and there's no sign of slowing down. She's an iconic figure whose influence has changed country music forever. With such an extensive career and lavish lifestyle, the timeless and glitzy memories are bound to rack up, and the singer loves taking trips down memory lane through her social media.
Parton often shares nostalgic photos to promote her work or simply to provide some daily inspiration. Regardless of her motivations, we hope she never stops this tradition. In March 2024, she shared a compilation video of herself performing "I Will Always Love You" over the years. She posted the video to Instagram to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the song's release. In the caption, she wrote, "It will always hold a special place in my heart as I hope it does yours."
At other times, the singer takes a simpler approach to traveling back in time. For example, in October 2024 she posted a picture from 1987 where she looks like a true '80s beauty queen. Parton's hair is permed to the ceiling and she's draped in a hot-pink sequin outfit, complete with matching earrings and backdrop. She ever-so-fabulously captioned the post, "The way I look is just a country girl's idea of glam." We hope Miss Dolly never stops sharing her favorite memories with us!