How Did Billy Gardell Lose Weight? Inside His Stunning Transformation

Billy Gardell has been a mainstay on CBS for over a decade, starring in "Mike & Molly" and "Bob Hearts Abishola" a few years later. You may not recognize the name, but you'll surely recognize the face — though it may take a moment, as he's certainly changed due to a stunning transformation, just like his co-star Melissa McCarthy. Gardell weighed over 370 pounds during the early part of "Mike & Molly," but has since lost over 150 pounds. "I'm fighting middleweight these days, I'm down to 212! [It's been] a long journey," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2022.

"Self-care is important, and I think I finally got there," he told Entertainment Tonight a few months later in 2023. While he lost some weight after being put on medication for Type 2 diabetes, Gardell's weight loss journey was really kicked into overdrive due to the frightening risk COVID-19 posed. "When they punched up all the markings that made you 'at risk,' I had all of them except over 65. I had a full bingo card," he told ET in 2022. Gardell attributes his weight loss both to undergoing bariatric weight loss surgery in July 2022 and to a change in his mindset. "You have a small window to change the way you live, the way you eat, the way you exercise, and so far I've been able to do that."

