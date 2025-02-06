Whatever Happened To The Actress Who Played Kandi On Two And A Half Men?

"Two and a Half Men" was one of CBS's most popular sitcoms over the course of its decade-plus run. It featured a plethora of notable stars over the years in guest spots and recurring roles, including April Bowlby as Kandi. "She could get away with anything and was super-lovable. She's also very naïve but in an appealing way. I think the writers wrote her part well," she said of her character during an interview with Cream Magazine in 2021. Bowlby portrayed Kandi in a recurring role in season 3 before being a part of the main cast in season 4 and guesting for a couple of later-seasons episodes. She and "Men" co-star Jon Cryer joined forces in 2023 during the SAG-AFTRA strike. "Alan and Kandi reunited many years later to BRING DOWN THE CORPORATE FATCATS!" Cryer captioned a picture of them on X.

Advertisement

Bowlby parlayed her role on "Men" into appearances on other CBS shows. She had guest spots as part of the cast of "How I Met Your Mother," "CSI," and "The Big Bang Theory." She also starred in the Lifetime series "Drop Dead Diva" for six seasons. However, Bowlby hit it big in 2018 when she landed her latest role as a main cast member on "Doom Patrol."