Whatever Happened To The Actress Who Played Kandi On Two And A Half Men?
"Two and a Half Men" was one of CBS's most popular sitcoms over the course of its decade-plus run. It featured a plethora of notable stars over the years in guest spots and recurring roles, including April Bowlby as Kandi. "She could get away with anything and was super-lovable. She's also very naïve but in an appealing way. I think the writers wrote her part well," she said of her character during an interview with Cream Magazine in 2021. Bowlby portrayed Kandi in a recurring role in season 3 before being a part of the main cast in season 4 and guesting for a couple of later-seasons episodes. She and "Men" co-star Jon Cryer joined forces in 2023 during the SAG-AFTRA strike. "Alan and Kandi reunited many years later to BRING DOWN THE CORPORATE FATCATS!" Cryer captioned a picture of them on X.
Bowlby parlayed her role on "Men" into appearances on other CBS shows. She had guest spots as part of the cast of "How I Met Your Mother," "CSI," and "The Big Bang Theory." She also starred in the Lifetime series "Drop Dead Diva" for six seasons. However, Bowlby hit it big in 2018 when she landed her latest role as a main cast member on "Doom Patrol."
April Bowlby's breakout role on Doom Patrol
Superhero movies and TV series continue to be all the rage, so it makes sense that a DC streaming series is what put April Bowlby back on the map. In 2018, Bowlby was cast as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, a former actress with body-shape-changing powers, in "Doom Patrol" where she starred alongside a post-transformation Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, and Timothy Dalton. "An actress playing an actress. It's fantastic, because everything you get to do is exaggerated, and for performance, so there's no overacting, which I really enjoy," she told Awards Radar about the role.
Since "Doom Patrol" ended in 2023, Bowlby hasn't been attached to any other projects. She doesn't post to Instagram much, often using it to promote her work or make videos satirizing Instagram influencers. Whatever she does next, Bowlby has proven that you can't fit any actor into a box; she went from playing a ditzy guest star to an emotionally complex leading lady over the course of her career thus far, showing anything could be next for her. "Hopefully as I grow as an artist, my roles will grow as well," she said to Cream Magazine.