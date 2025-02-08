How Exactly Did Prince Harry Meet Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's relationship with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has long piqued the interest of the public. Between their highly publicized royal wedding and their subsequent break from the royal family, the couple has given us plenty to talk about over the years. However, folks may still be curious about how this famous coupling came to be. While an American actor and a beloved prince coming together may have been a romance fit for a fairytale, it's still difficult to imagine just how these two found each other. As it turns out, while their love story has been anything but ordinary, Harry and Meghan met like any normal couple: on a blind date ... sort of.

So, how does someone manage to have a blind date with Prince Harry? Well, during the couple's engagement interview back in 2017, Meghan explained that when a mutual friend set them up in 2016, she wasn't as starstruck as others would have been. "Because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family and so while I now understand very clearly, there's a global interest there. I didn't know much about him," she explained.

Maybe that was to their advantage, as the two hit it off right off the bat. "[We] met for a drink, and then I think very quickly into that we said, 'Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again,'" Meghan recalled. Interestingly, though, Harry did know a bit about Meghan before they first met.

