Anna Kournikova Has Had Quite The Dating History

Anna Kournikova was once one of the biggest names in tennis, though has largely retreated from the public eye over the course of her stunning transformation. Before injuries forced Kournikova into an early retirement, she and partner Martina Hingis were a doubles dream team who secured two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open, among other accolades. Beyond the court, Kournikova has also had quite the interesting dating history, with her love life making headlines both in and outside her native Russia.

Advertisement

Kournikova allegedly became involved in a messy love triangle situation in 1999, when she was 18 years old. According to The New York Times, that was the year she first crossed paths with reported beau Pavel Bure, a Russian hockey player who was in the NHL for over a decade, and spent 1998 to 2002 with the Florida Panthers. The thing is, Kournikova was apparently still dating fellow NHL player Sergei Fedorov when she and Bure met. What's more, Bure and Fedorov were once teammates back in Russia, having both played for CSKA Moscow in the late '80s.

Bure reportedly proposed to Kournikova in Florida around 2000, though the two denied they were ever engaged, per The Independent. A plot twist came the following year, when The Sun reported that Kournikova had actually married Fedorov. At the time, Kournikova denied the report through her agent. In 2003, however, Fedorov told The Hockey News (via ESPN) that he and Kournikova had indeed been briefly married.

Advertisement