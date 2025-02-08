Anna Kournikova Has Had Quite The Dating History
Anna Kournikova was once one of the biggest names in tennis, though has largely retreated from the public eye over the course of her stunning transformation. Before injuries forced Kournikova into an early retirement, she and partner Martina Hingis were a doubles dream team who secured two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open, among other accolades. Beyond the court, Kournikova has also had quite the interesting dating history, with her love life making headlines both in and outside her native Russia.
Kournikova allegedly became involved in a messy love triangle situation in 1999, when she was 18 years old. According to The New York Times, that was the year she first crossed paths with reported beau Pavel Bure, a Russian hockey player who was in the NHL for over a decade, and spent 1998 to 2002 with the Florida Panthers. The thing is, Kournikova was apparently still dating fellow NHL player Sergei Fedorov when she and Bure met. What's more, Bure and Fedorov were once teammates back in Russia, having both played for CSKA Moscow in the late '80s.
Bure reportedly proposed to Kournikova in Florida around 2000, though the two denied they were ever engaged, per The Independent. A plot twist came the following year, when The Sun reported that Kournikova had actually married Fedorov. At the time, Kournikova denied the report through her agent. In 2003, however, Fedorov told The Hockey News (via ESPN) that he and Kournikova had indeed been briefly married.
Anna Kournikova started a family with Enrique Iglesias
Anna Kournikova became linked to Spanish music icon Enrique Iglesias in late 2001, when she appeared in the music video for his song "Escape." Kournikova and Iglesias started dating sometime after, and soon hard-launched their relationship at the 2002 VMAs. The pair have been together ever since, though have never felt the need to actually tie the knot.
Speaking to People in 2008, Kournikova noted that things were going well between her and Iglesias, though also asserted that she had no plans to ever get married (or, ever get married again, if Sergei Fedorov is to be believed). Iglesias doubled down on this approach in a 2012 interview with Parade, and explained his own perspective on the matter. "Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper," the "Bailamos" singer said.
Kournikova and Iglesias started their family in late 2017, when the ex-tennis star gave birth to fraternal twins — a boy and a girl. This family of four grew to five just over two years later, when Kournikova gave birth to a second baby girl. With her tennis days long behind her, Kournikova's three children live remarkably normal lives. Furthermore, while there's no evidence that she and Iglesias have eve been legally married, Kournikova does list her name as "Anna Kournikova Iglesias" on social media, cementing the notion that the two are in it for the long haul.