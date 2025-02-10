How Justine Bateman Gets Along With Her Brother Jason

What you didn't know about Jason Bateman and his older sister Justine Bateman is that their parallel upbringings and mirroring careers didn't result in a sibling rivalry. As child stars in the 1980s, with Jason getting his start starring in "Little House on the Prairie" and Justine in "Family Ties," the Batemans appeared in interviews and promoted their shows together. At that time, they couldn't have been more supportive.

Advertisement

Speaking to "CBS News Nightwatch" in 1985, they were asked about animosity between them — since at the time of the interview, Jason's show had just been canceled. Justine reassured viewers there wasn't any bad blood. "Gosh, he's gonna go do lots of movies," Justine remarked. In another joint interview the following year, Justine remarked on their childhoods: "We've had a lot of fun when we were growing up. Jason's not too bright when it comes to deceiving the parents when they go out of town." The duo recounted the hijinks they got into growing up, and the punishments they had to endure when they were caught. Nothing brings siblings closer quite like lying to mom and dad.

The successful celeb siblings' lives don't look exactly the same anymore, as Justine has taken a break from acting to pursue other outlets both within and outside of entertainment. The siblings still seem to support each other's endeavors. When asked about Justine's career in Hollywood later in a 2013 interview with GQ, Jason said she stepped back to have her children, "And by the time she wanted to make a more concerted effort to get back into the workplace, I think her passion for it had waned a bit." However, he didn't believe that upset her too much as she devoted her time to other things: "So I'm positive that she's happy."

Advertisement