The Truth About Bruno Mars' Gambling Debt Rumors (& What He Allegedly Owes)

Bruno Mars must've stopped making residuals from "24K Magic," because rumors are swirling that the artist is in serious debt. Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, addressed the speculations around his financial blunder in an Instagram Story in January 2025, where he jokingly asked his fans to "KEEP STREAMING! I'll be out of debt in no time," alongside a post from Spotify announcing that Mars is the first artist in the music platform's history to have 150 million monthly listeners (via Us Weekly). The blackjack table may hold the untold truth about Mars.

The rumor of his debt began in March 2024 when News Nation quoted a source claiming that Mars owed MGM $50 million over unpaid gambling losses. Mars, who has a long-running residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, reportedly makes an annual $90 million from the deal, "but then he has to pay back his debt ... after taxes (Mars makes $1.5 million per night)," said the insider.

Mars' debt rumors have circled the internet for a while, and the singer has had no problem fueling the fire. In an Instagram Story from August 2024, Mars reposted a video of a woman dancing, with the caption: "Lady Gaga on her way to get Bruno Mars out of debt" (via Complex). The video was referring to Mars' collaboration with Gaga on the song "Die With a Smile," which reached four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 on January 27, 2025.

