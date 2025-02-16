The Real-Life Relationships That Happened Behind The Scenes Of One Tree Hill

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray met on the set of "One Tree Hill" and quickly began a romantic relationship. Only a few months later in July 2004, the co-stars announced that they were engaged to the delight of the show's fans. The pair were married a little less than a year later on April 16, 2005, in a lavish ceremony in front of 200 guests. However, just five months later, fans were shocked when the couple announced their separation in September. A little over a year later in December 2006, the couple finalized their divorce.

Rumors swirled for years about the reason for Murray and Bush's split. The oft-repeated claim was that Murray cheated on Bush with socialite Paris Hilton when the two co-starred in the film "House of Wax." Many subscribed to the cheating rumors based on a statement from a friend of Bush's to People Magazine after the couple announced their separation, which stated, "Sophia went into the marriage believing in the sanctity of marriage, and Chad simply did not share that vision."

For his part, Murray has never confirmed or denied the accusations that he cheated on Bush with Paris Hilton. However, per TMZ, Nick Carter, who previously dated Hilton, confirmed in a 2006 interview with Ryan Seacrest that she cheated on him at the time with Murray. Whatever the truth, Murray and Bush remained professionals and continued to work together for years on "One Tree Hill," even acting out romantic scenes together. One would think the drama would have steered them both away from dating another co-star. However, that was not the case.

