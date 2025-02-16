This News Star Is Constantly Being Mistaken For Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb is a living legend, but even icons get mistaken for other icons from time to time. Evidently, the beloved former "Today" co-host has joined the ranks of celebrity lookalikes that always confuse people. Fellow TV personality Gayle King helped Kotb celebrate her final day at "Today with Hoda and Jenna" by turning her tears of sadness into ones of laughter. Kotb's co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager, proudly informed her that they'd hosted a "Hoda Kotb lookalike contest" and brought the winners to the show. But in a surprise twist, King was the only person to emerge, much to Kotb's delight.

The "CBS Mornings" anchor then proudly presented Kotb with a super thoughtful going away present: A T-shirt that was emblazoned with a photo of Kotb on the front with the word "Hoda" on it, and a picture of King on the back with "Not Hoda" written across it. The shirt was truly the gift that keeps on giving since, as King shared, "Everywhere I go, people stop me and say, 'Hoda, good luck on your next chapter, we're so happy for you, say hi to Jenna.'" She then revealed that someone had quite literally stopped her as she was entering the building and mistook her for Kotb. Talk about perfect timing!