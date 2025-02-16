This News Star Is Constantly Being Mistaken For Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb is a living legend, but even icons get mistaken for other icons from time to time. Evidently, the beloved former "Today" co-host has joined the ranks of celebrity lookalikes that always confuse people. Fellow TV personality Gayle King helped Kotb celebrate her final day at "Today with Hoda and Jenna" by turning her tears of sadness into ones of laughter. Kotb's co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager, proudly informed her that they'd hosted a "Hoda Kotb lookalike contest" and brought the winners to the show. But in a surprise twist, King was the only person to emerge, much to Kotb's delight.
The "CBS Mornings" anchor then proudly presented Kotb with a super thoughtful going away present: A T-shirt that was emblazoned with a photo of Kotb on the front with the word "Hoda" on it, and a picture of King on the back with "Not Hoda" written across it. The shirt was truly the gift that keeps on giving since, as King shared, "Everywhere I go, people stop me and say, 'Hoda, good luck on your next chapter, we're so happy for you, say hi to Jenna.'" She then revealed that someone had quite literally stopped her as she was entering the building and mistook her for Kotb. Talk about perfect timing!
The mix-up goes both ways
It's worth noting that people's confusion about Hoda Kotb and Gayle King isn't one-sided either, as the former "Today" co-host freely admitted that she often gets mistaken for Oprah Winfrey's long-time bestie, as well. In fact, the mother of two joked about how she needed a second shirt that read "Gayle" and "Not Gayle" just to clarify for everybody. And yet, as King gushed, "It is such a compliment to me, Hoda, honestly, to be confused with you." She's not wrong. There are way worse celebrities to be confused with than either Kotb or King.
To be fair, they're only a decade apart in age, both look fantastic, and both also work in the morning TV news industry in New York City. They run in the same circles and know the same people, so it's not that surprising that the lovable duo are confused with each other. We wonder if Kotb and King have ever leaned into the mix-up and signed autographs as the other person, like Liam Neeson admitted to doing with his "Schindler's List" co-star Ralph Fiennes and James Nesbitt confessed he does with "The Mummy" star John Hannah.