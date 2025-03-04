What Ever Happened To My 600-Lb Life Star DeShaun Davis?
The harrowing, hour-long stories of morbidly obese Americans are just one reason to tune into "My 600-lb Life" every week; the satisfying weight loss journeys are the other. But what happens to the individuals who can't seem to adhere to medical advice? DeShaun Davis' story offers insight into this challenge.
In Season 13, Episode 6, we're introduced to 700-lb Davis, who's home-ridden, near bed-ridden, and relying on his sister to help him bathe. At the beginning of the episode, Davis' family revealed that he'd seldom seen the light of day for the past few years, a habit they wanted him to break. He sought help from bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now) and psychologist Dr. Matthew Paradise to kickstart his journey to a healthier life. At first, it seemed to be working; Davis started moving around his house, socializing on his front porch, and even joining his family for dinner in the kitchen. By the end of the episode, however, Dr. Now revealed that Davis had stopped returning his calls, eventually classifying his journey as a lost cause.
Viewers were as frustrated with Davis as Dr. Now was. "There [have] been many people who got on my last nerve on #my600lblife, but that damn Deshaun! Woooooo!!!!" a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I'd want to jump through that computer and ring his neck if I was [Dr.] Now and [Dr.] Paradise," opined another. Many "My 600-lb Life" fans have been patiently waiting for an exciting revelation in Davis' journey, but, unfortunately for them, there isn't one. TLC has not provided any information about Davis's weight loss, and his personal Facebook page lacks any photo updates.
DeShaun struggled to lose weight due to childhood trauma
Fans of the show often wonder how the stars of "My 600-lb Life" gain so much weight. For DeShaun Davis, the challenge of losing weight is not just about cutting carbs but getting to the center of his childhood trauma, which was the catalyst for his eating habits. In the episode, we learn that as a child, food became a placeholder for his parents — his mother struggled with substance abuse, and his father was in prison. Davis also endured abuse from his stepfather and eventually was sent to a group home after committing a few petty crimes. By the time he was 18, he weighed 500 pounds.
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan prescribed him a limited 1,200-calorie, high-protein, low-carb diet to which Davis did not adhere. His activity started to decline, and he refused to leave his house to be weighed at a local clinic. Dr. Now believed Davis lacked the motivation necessary to change. Some of the show's fans have expressed fears that if Davis doesn't adjust his lifestyle, there could be dire consequences. One viewer posted on X, "I just wonder when we will be notified when Deshaun dies." Although the post sounds extreme, several "My 600-lb Life" stars have sadly passed away.