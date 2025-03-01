What Has Oliver Darcy Been Doing Since He Left CNN?

In August of 2024, Oliver Darcy made shockwaves with his abrupt exit from CNN. Darcy, who was a senior media reporter for the cable network, acted as the sole face and writer of "Reliable Sources" since 2022. Soon after his exit announcement, Darcy announced the launch of his very own newsletter, "Status," in which he would deliver "hard-hitting reporting and unflinching analysis on the Fourth Estate, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley," according to a post he penned on Status. He then wrote, "There will be no sugarcoating, no pulling punches, no sparing sensitive egos — just the unvarnished truth about the companies and individuals who shape our world."

During his time at CNN, Darcy had forged a notable reputation for his insightful coverage across a wide array of topics. In the years since and with the launch of "Status," Darcy has become an even more powerful force of nature with a relentless commitment to uncovering the truth, as he had promised his readers in his first e-mail. In November of 2024, Darcy made headlines after he pushed billionaire Los Angeles Times owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, for answers regarding his decision to hire pro-Trump commentator, Scott Jennings, to be on the newspaper's editorial board.

While the interview started on good terms with Soon-Shiong discussing his desire for an editorial board that represented all sides. Darcy then took the opportunity to question Soon-Shiong on his board pick of Scott Jennings and his past commentary regarding Donald Trump. Darcy explained in his article on Status (via Mediaite) that it was when he brought the subject of Donald Trump to the table that the conversation became "combative." After some back and forth, an allegedly annoyed Soon-Shiong then abruptly ended the interview.

