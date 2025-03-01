The Stunning Style Transformation Of Lisa From BLACKPINK
Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, is a member of the sensational K-pop girl group BLACKPINK which debuted in 2016. It's been a long journey, but they've become one of the hottest girl groups around the globe. So if you're unfamiliar with them, a quick Google search might be in order before you continue reading. BLACKPINK as a group has made waves for K-pop, but Lisa has also made quite the name for herself with her solo debut. It was reported that her debut single solo album set broke the record for most album sales in a single week by a female artist in South Korea. Yep, that alone is pretty amazing, but you might want to catch your breath — you're about to be even more stunned.
When she's not making music in Korea, she's busy representing world-famous luxury fashion maisons (like Celine and Louis Vuitton) as their brand ambassador, hanging out and making hit tunes with Rosalía in L.A., and, oh –- did we mention she's about to make her big acting debut in the third season of the hit series "The White Lotus?" Like we said, she's pretty much a superstar who does it all.
BLACKPINK has had quite the journey to world-class stardom since their debut in 2016, so it's only expected for their fashion sense to have had quite the evolution from their early debut days to the globe-trotting group they are now. However, some fans proclaim Lisa has always been quite the iconic fashionista, so let's take a look at the evolution of her style and some of her most iconic looks.
Lisa knew how to stun in vibrant colors since 2018
Lisa is known to wear super vibrant and bold colors. Of the many colors she's worn, red has always looked amazing on her. It seems like she and her stylist have long been aware of this as she has been photographed in red since her early debut days. Let's take a look at 2018. Two years into her musical career, Lisa made her fashion week debut by attending the Michael Kors Collection spring/summer show in New York City.
For this show, she wore a vibrant red polka-dotted A-line dress that absolutely flattered her figure. She paired it with black sock boots and completed her look with a floral-patterned top handle bag. She wasn't loud with her accessories and styled her look with just a watch.
To compliment the look, Lisa let her blonde (with a slightly orange hue) hair flow freely. She had been rocking this hairstyle on stage for the promotion of BLACKPINK's then-hit track, "Forever Young." It looked so good with her vibrant-colored dress. For makeup, she toned it down a notch from her usual stage look with more natural eye makeup but went bold for lips as she matched her lip color with the vibrant red dress of choice. We'd have to say this look might have been the start of her iconic fashion journey.
Off-stage, Lisa knows how to keep it casual yet seriously chic
After BLACKPINK's successful Coachella debut, the girls' careers started to take a turn. In late 2020, it was announced Lisa had become the first global brand ambassador for Celiné under Hedi Slimane, the creative director at the time. This didn't come as a surprise for people as fans remembered her absolutely iconic head-to-toe Celiné airport look in late 2019. She was headed to Paris for the Celiné show, and she flaunted an oh-so-casual yet chic ensemble. She did a superb job in fully representing the brand and that might have been what impressed Slimane.
You might be thinking, "Why on earth are we covering an outfit worn to the airport?" Well, in the world of K-pop, airport looks are a big deal. Korean celebrities often have an entire section of Incheon airport dedicated to photo ops. Therefore, when we talk about anything K-pop, airport looks must be discussed.
For her iconic fall airport look, Lisa, who is quite the famous tomboy amongst fans, styled a long-sleeve navy t-shirt tucked into dark wash slim jeans slightly folded at the hem. She wore Luco Triomphe loafers and completed the look with a medium Folco bag on her shoulder while accessorizing the look with a long mirror medallion necklace. Trés chic, Lisa. If this isn't a good job of representing a brand, what is?
Lisa really represented and shined at the VMAs in an all-black Celiné ensemble
The devil works hard, but Lisa's style team might work even harder. Lisa served as Celiné's global ambassador for almost four years from September 2020 to June 2024. During this time, she truly was the face of Celiné and repped so many iconic looks from the fashion house. Her partnership with them may have come to an end, but her fashion icon days are far from being over. Lisa has remained Bulgari's global ambassador since 2020, and earlier this year, it was announced she was selected to be the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton.
As she was the brand ambassador for both Celiné and Bulgari simultaneously for quite some time, one of the most iconic looks was her all-black Celiné ensemble accessorized with some seriously drippy Bulgari bling for the 2022 VMAs. Not only did BLACKPINK take home a slew of awards that year, including Lisa winning the best K-pop award for her song, "Rockstar," the members slayed in their respective outfits. While dressed in all black together, each member wore ensembles from the brands they represented. So, of course, Jennie was decked out in Chanel, Rosé in Saint Laurent, and Jisoo in Dior.
Lisa strutted down the red carpet in a custom dress by Celiné and paired it with black sharp sandals by the brand. She accessorized the ensemble with seriously expensive pieces from the Serpenti collection by Bulgari. She wore the Serpenti collar necklace and mixed and matched gold and white gold Viper bracelets.
BLACKPINK reunited and wore all black together again
If you're new to K-pop, you may not have heard about the infamous seven-year curse that haunts many popular groups. Contracts with entertainment agencies are usually seven years for K-pop groups, so "the curse" is that many groups disband after seven years. BLACKPINK was one of the few groups that survived and went on to renew their contract as a group in late 2023 with YG Entertainment. This means a lot in the K-pop world, so the girls celebrated accordingly on their eighth anniversary. Despite their busy individual schedules, the girls came together at the cinema premiere of their Born Pink tour in July 2024 after an 11-month hiatus as a group. The girls came dressed up and looking their finest in coordinated all-black outfits that contrasted the pink carpet they strutted down together.
While the girls were coordinated, each member wore outfits that were unique to them. And, as usual, Lisa's look seriously served. While the other members decided to go with iconic little black dresses for the event, Lisa decided to stand out. She served a look that radiated cool girl poise as she was dressed in sleek leather pants and an embroidered tailcoat from the Louis Vuitton Resort 2025 collection. Honestly, apologies to the other girls, but she would have definitely won Best Dressed for this event.
Lisa keeps her unique style by adding bold color to her outfits
In November 2024, Lisa was spotted in Las Vegas. Along with stars like Paul Mescal, Nicholas Hoult, and Paris Hilton, she made an appearance at the second annual Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lisa attended the event dressed in some iconic pieces from La Ferrari, which is very appropriate when attending a Formula One Grand Prix. And yes, we mean the carmaker — they started making clothes in 2021.
Lisa wore a dark orange scarf top and tucked the top into straight-leg jeans. She kept the outfit simple by wearing black ankle boots while carrying a La Ferrari Dino bag. Being the fashionista she is, her outfit wasn't complete there. Lisa topped it off with an oversized wool blazer from La Ferrari. Her choice to layer her otherwise neutral dark outfit with a bold orange top was the cherry on top of this iconic outfit. The dark orange scarf top and dark gray oversized blazer complemented each other unexpectedly well. The singer likes to add her own flair to every outfit she wears, and in this case, she wore a bold-colored top. No matter what she is doing or where she is, Lisa definitely knows how to make a statement with her outfits.