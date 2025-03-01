The Stunning Style Transformation Of Lisa From BLACKPINK

Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, is a member of the sensational K-pop girl group BLACKPINK which debuted in 2016. It's been a long journey, but they've become one of the hottest girl groups around the globe. So if you're unfamiliar with them, a quick Google search might be in order before you continue reading. BLACKPINK as a group has made waves for K-pop, but Lisa has also made quite the name for herself with her solo debut. It was reported that her debut single solo album set broke the record for most album sales in a single week by a female artist in South Korea. Yep, that alone is pretty amazing, but you might want to catch your breath — you're about to be even more stunned.

When she's not making music in Korea, she's busy representing world-famous luxury fashion maisons (like Celine and Louis Vuitton) as their brand ambassador, hanging out and making hit tunes with Rosalía in L.A., and, oh –- did we mention she's about to make her big acting debut in the third season of the hit series "The White Lotus?" Like we said, she's pretty much a superstar who does it all.

BLACKPINK has had quite the journey to world-class stardom since their debut in 2016, so it's only expected for their fashion sense to have had quite the evolution from their early debut days to the globe-trotting group they are now. However, some fans proclaim Lisa has always been quite the iconic fashionista, so let's take a look at the evolution of her style and some of her most iconic looks.

